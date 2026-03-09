Rory McIlroy Shares Worrying Injury Update Days Before The Players Championship

After two rounds of intense action, Rory McIlroy was forced to exit the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational due to an unfortunate injury. His withdrawal raised concerns about his chances of defending his title at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. As per the latest reports, the Irishman is still uncertain if he will join the PLAYERS Championship 2026 field.

In a video shared by Golf Channel, they revealed a message they received from McIlroy: “The back is being a bit more stubborn than we thought, so I’m staying at home today and tomorrow to continue treatment in South Florida with the hope to travel to Ponte Vedra on Wednesday at some point.”

Bay Hill was already seeing a row of shocking exits. But McIlroy’s withdrawal took everyone by surprise. It wasn’t like he was playing poorly in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was only a few strokes away from getting close to first place. However, the back injury really took a toll on his body, and he had to step away from the fairway.

In fact, even the fans on the course could spot how much pain McIlroy was suffering through. Some of them even confessed to recognizing the exact moment the Irishman started struggling with his back injury.

However, as McIlroy mentioned, he won’t be flying to TPC Sawgrass anytime soon. He has decided to take a few more days to recover before returning to the fairway. As per reports, if he does manage to fly in on Wednesday, then he might be risking going into the flagship event without a practice round. That will put him in a huge disadvantage in the first round of the event.

Interestingly, it’s not just The PLAYERS Championship that he might miss. McIlroy has also hinted at a possible longer recovery period.

Rory McIlroy might miss more than just The PLAYERS Championship

While The PLAYERS Championship might not be a major yet, it might be the first tournament he misses before his long absence until the season’s first major.

In a statement released by the PGA Tour Communications, McIlroy mentioned, “While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back.”

He added, “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

It’s only the beginning of the season. With McIlroy already facing a back injury so early on, it may be a cause for concern for the rest of his schedule. Defending the PLAYERS Championship is certainly important. But after avoiding playing through the injury at Bay Hill, the Irishman can’t risk joining the TPC Sawgrass field anything less than 100% and risk any further complications.