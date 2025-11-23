Rory McIlroy Under Pressure as Team Admits They’ve ‘Something to Prove’ Entering 2026 TGL Season

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, & Hideki Matsuyama. The four-man squad will return for the second season of TGL in 2026. After finishing last in the inaugural season of the league, Boston Common Golf would want to improve their performance. And the President of the club revealed that McIlroy is leading the initiative and is committed to make it happen.

Mark Lev spoke to Tyler Boronski at the SoFi center about the conversations he has had with the Irishman. Lev told Boronski, “He’s invested in this literally and figuratively… He and the other players had a lot of input on some of the changes that have been made.”

Apart from being a co-owner of the TGL franchise, McIlroy is also invested in Boston Common Golf. So he looks at the club as a player and a business investment as well. That makes his input valuable as he can understand the dynamic within the team on the field and in the boardroom. But every business owner looks for profitability. And even as a player, you look for success. So he and the other players are actively involved in every change the club makes, especially if it affects the dynamic of the team.

“They have a little chip on their shoulder. They have something to prove,” said Lev.

Boston Common Golf didn’t win a single match in the first season of TGL. The only point they earned came from a loss. They lost their match to Tiger Woods‘s Jupiter Links Golf Club in overtime, which helped them earn one point.

McIlroy & Co. would surely want to change that going into the second season. Lev mentioned how the players will have more fire in their bellies to produce better results in 2026. Especially after the great seasons Bradley & McIlroy have had. They will probably lead the charge for the Boston Common Golf squad.

But will they face fatigue shuffling between their TGL matches & PGA Tour schedule?

Will Rory McIlroy & Boston Common Golf face scheduling conflicts with the PGA Tour?

Rory McIlroy & the Boston Common Golf Club will play five group stage matches in TGL in 2026. Considering the calibre of players on their team, they should not face any scheduling conflicts with the PGA Tour.

They will kick off the season on January 3, 2026, against Los Angeles GC. The Sentry has already been canceled for next season. Hence, the PGA Tour won’t have any events in the first week of January. That next match is scheduled for January 27, two days before the Farmers Insurance Open. Both McIlroy & Scott skipped the event in 2025.

Boston plays Atlanta Drive GC on February 24, two days after the Genesis Invitational. They also go against New York GC on the 25th. This would probably be the most hectic week for the team.

Rory McIlroy & Co.’s last fixture in the group stages will be against Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links GC. It will be played on March 2, 2026. The event will be a great practice match before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is scheduled from March 5-8.

It seems only the third & fourth matches might create any scheduling conflicts for Rory McIlroy & Co.. But then again, every other team will face the same issue during that period. It is up to the Boston Common Golf squad to make the most of it if they are really fired up about proving their doubters wrong.