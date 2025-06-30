Rory McIlroy vs. Bryson DeChambeau Rivalry Takes New Turn as 1x PGA Tour Champ Makes Strong Claim

To say that Michael Kim is active on X would be an understatement. The PGA Tour pro is known for being an inside man for the fans as he not only shares insights from his own rounds, but also reveals stories going on in the dressing room. And he is not shy of interacting with his followers. From sharing a post-round picture of having a beer after completing 36 holes at Oakmont to holding a U.S. Open giveaway, these were just some of his recent tweeting activities. Another event he hosts for his fans on X during flight delays is Q&As, and this time around, he was asked a controversial question by one of the followers.

In response to “Another airport delay means another Q&A! Let me hear em,” someone asked, “Who Wins majority ..Rory or Bryson, 1 v 1 St Andrew’s old course if they played 10 times straight.” A contest between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau on the Scottish course can go either way. However, Kim was confident about the Irishman’s abilities as he immediately responded: “Rory.” The 31-year-old might seem to have some bias considering his allegiance with the PGA Tour. Interestingly, it won’t even be the first time that he has thrown shade at Bryson DeChambeau.

Back in May, during the 2025 PGA Championship, Kim had criticized the Crushers GC captain due to the limitations he faces in LIV Golf. After DeChambeau failed to deliver in the first round of the major, experts started a conversation questioning his swing. To that, Kim replied, “Give him time till tomorrow. He’s not used to playing on Thursday.” As LIV Golf events are only played across 3 rounds and usually from Friday to Sunday, Thursday is usually when DeChambeau is used to practicing on the course. It might be a bit out of the ordinary for him to shift from that habit 4 times in a season.

Despite that, there might be more than one reason Michael Kim believes that Rory McIlroy would win the 10-round contest. Wondering what that could be? Let’s find out!

Why does Michael Kim think Rory McIlroy can beat Bryson DeChambeau at St. Andrews?

The Old Course has witnessed some of the most nail-biting contests over the years. It has been home to the Open Championship on 30 separate occasions and was the second venue in history to start hosting the major after Prestwick held the first 12 editions of it from 1860 to 1872. Having started playing the major in 2007, Rory McIlroy has made two appearances at St. Andrews, once in 2010 and the next 12 years later in 2022. On both occasions, the Irishman finished in third place. Moreover, McIlroy is a European. He would certainly be far more familiar with courses on the continent since he has played across it more often than his American rival.

Speaking of the American rival, Bryson DeChambeau has only played on the St. Andrews Old Course once in his life. In 2022, when McIlroy finished solo third, 2 strokes behind Cameron Smith, DeChambeau tied at 8th, 8 strokes behind the champion. His overall record in the Open Championship is not great as well as he has only had 1 top 10 finish in the 4 cuts he has made in 7 appearances in the major. This includes the missed cut at the Royal Troon Golf Club last year. It’s hard to say if Michael Kim is unbiased, but their stats certainly validate his response in favor of Rory McIlroy over Bryson DeChambeau at the St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland.