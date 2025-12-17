Rory McIlroy vs Scottie Scheffler: Who Had the Better 2025 Season? Stats, Prize Money Earnings & More Compared

It was a battle of the Goliaths this season. And nobody else stood a chance to claim the PGA Tour Player of the Year 2025. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy absolutely dominated the year with their remarkable achievements. They won a combined total of 10 titles around the world. But it was the world #1 who claimed the Jack Nicklaus Trophy in the end.

While the PGA Tour has settled the debate within its ranks, we can still discuss who had a better season overall. So let’s analyze the same.

Rory McIlroy vs Scottie Scheffler: Who had the better 2025 PGA Tour season?

Rory McIlroy

In terms of achievements, Rory McIlroy reached some of his biggest career milestones. He won the career Grand Slam and became only the sixth golfer in history to reach the feat. What’s more, the Irishman followed the same path as his idol, Tiger Woods, who was the fifth golfer to reach the milestone.

What’s more? He also won an away Ryder Cup. Going to Bethpage and facing the wraith of the New York fans was certainly quite challenging. Everyone in the world was shocked at how badly McIlroy & the rest of Team Europe were treated. Despite that, they stood tall and won the Ryder Cup on American soil.

Scottie Scheffler

Winning two majors in a year is no easy feat. Very few golfers have been able to achieve it. The last pro to reach that milestone was Brooks Koepka in 2018. But even he didn’t win them with as much ease as Scottie Scheffler. The world #1 nearly eliminated every opponent from competition at Quail Hollow and Royal Portrush. And he is just getting started.

Now only one away from his own career Grand Slam, Scheffler is on a whole other level right now. He already has 13 wins in the last couple of seasons. Moreover, he was also honored with his fourth consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year award, getting closer to Tiger Woods’ amazing record. Yes, Scheffler failed at Bethpage. But individually in Sunday Singles, he still beat McIlroy.

Verdict – Rory McIlroy

Who had the better stats in the 2025 PGA Tour season?

Rory McIlroy

Third best on strokes gained, second in driving distances, and fifth in scoring average, McIlroy certainly rocked the stats in 2025. He was also the best at putting from 15 to 20 feet on the entire PGA Tour. The Irishman also managed to score the second-most eagles on the Tour in the entire season. The only place he really fell short was in his driving accuracy.

But those are not the only stats that matter. In his 16 appearances, he made 15 cuts and finished within the top-25 14 times. Rors had eight top-10 finishes, which is half of the appearances he made, one runner-up finish, and three wins.

Scottie Scheffler

Best at overall strokes gained, proximity from the hole, scrambling through rough, scoring average, and on par-4s, Scheffler was nearly unbeatable. He also had the second-best strokes gained off the tee and birdie average on the Tour. But he really struggles in the sand and from long-range approach shots.

But his impressive run of top-10 finishes on the Tour this season justified anything that went wrong. Out of the 20 appearances that he made, he made all 20 cuts and had 17 top-10s overall. In fact, Scheffler didn’t fall out of the top-10s from March 2025.

Verdict – Scottie Scheffler

Who earned more prize money in 2025?

Rory McIlroy

As mentioned, Rory McIlroy participated in 16 PGA Tour events this season and made 15 cuts. With three wins, one runner-up, and four more top-10s, he was able to accumulate $16,992,418 in prize money.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler made 20 out of 20 cuts this season on the PGA Tour. Out of that, he won six times, finished as the runner-up once, and got ten more top-10s. That helped him earn a total of $27,659,550.

Verdict – Scottie Scheffler

Final Verdict – Scottie Scheffler