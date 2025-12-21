Rory McIlroy Was Right All Along as LIV Golf Pro Gives Concerning PGA Tour Merger Update

Essentials Inside The Story Ian Poulter shares his views on the potential PGA-LIV merger

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger conversation has been dragging along for nearly four years now. But with Scott O’Neil now pushing for OWGR sanctioning, the Saudi-based league might not be as eager to shake hands as they were before. The pros from both sides are also against the idea. Notably, Rory McIlroy suggested that the Tours might not find common ground. And now a LIV Golf pro has bluntly rejected the idea.

Ian Poulter held a Q&A session on his Instagram stories a few hours ago. That led to him responding to a number of fan questions about his career and life. One of the fans asked him if the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger will happen. Poulter clearly replied by writing, “Nope.”

The Majesticks GC captain barely skimmed through the Open Zone in the 2025 season of LIV Golf. Despite that, he’s always been a strong supporter of the league. And he has never looked back at his time on the PGA Tour.

Moreover, Poulter has also spoken up against McIlroy at every opportunity he has received. The Englishman expressed his disappointment in McIlroy when he talked about feeling betrayed by his fellow Europeans moving to LIV Golf. However, there has never been much bad blood between them. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that their opinions on the merger align. In fact, like McIlroy, Poulter also probably sees the reality of the mountains both Tours need to climb to find neutral ground.

McIlroy had stated, “I just think with what’s happened over the last few years, it’s just going to be very difficult to be able to do that [complete the merger].” The relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has gotten so fractured since 2022 that it will be challenging for both sides to trust each other.

Golf will need a catalyst that will act as a magnet to bring both the leagues together. Interestingly, that is what Bryson DeChambeau is also hoping for.

Bryson DeChambeau also mostly agrees with Rory McIlroy

What golf needs is someone who can remain neutral and move the needle for both sides. An influential individual like Tiger Woods, who supported the unification, would have acted as a perfect catalyst for the merger. Or maybe a big event that would have brought both Tours together. Even Bryson DeChambeau believes that would have worked.

During an interview with Fox Sports, DeChambeau told Ryan Morik, “I wish something major would happen, but I don’t think it’s going to in the immediate future. I think there are too many wants on both sides and not enough gives on the other.”

He believes that there is just too much hostility between the two Tours. The animosity that was created due to the rivalry between Greg Norman and Jay Monahan will drag on for quite a few years. So it’s hard to imagine the PGA Tour and LIV Golf resolving them and shaking hands.