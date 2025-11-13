Rose Zhang Justifies Her Decision of Stepping Away from LPGA as She Shares Her Priorities

With her winter quarter classes about to begin soon, Rose Zhang will be wrapping up the last couple of tournaments on the LPGA Tour early. The 22-year-old golf sensation hasn’t had the season she hoped she would have had. After winning at least one title every season in the last couple of years, she has been trophyless all through 2025. But she has also been dealing with quite a hectic schedule. And that even got the media worried as they inquired how she was dealing with the stress.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After completing the first round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, she was asked if she was getting enough rest. Zhang told the reporters, “Right. I think it was very important for me. I would say the last three years have been a little bit hectic. I haven’t really had time to process everything.”

After receiving her LPGA Tour membership in 2023, Rose has been constantly on the road fulfilling her ‘pro golfer’ dream. However, for the winter, she has been busy at Stanford University pursuing her Communications degree. The course has been on since 2021, and as she is taking it part-time, she is due to complete it in 2027. That is making her schedule a lot more hectic mentally and physically. In fact, soon after returning from her study break, she also sustained an injury due to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Zhang explained, “With me being able to kind of go back to the basics and not only rejuvenate any body but also get my mind fresh and ready for the upcoming season, I think that’s my main priority right now. And I feel like I’m enjoying golf a lot more, whereas before I think I got the game a little bit too much inside my head. So I think this is a good step in the direction that I want to go, regardless of what score I put out.”

It seems that Zhang’s primary goal is to improve her physical health and get into a condition that will help her perform better. After experiencing the stress that she went through in the last three years, the 22-year-old has realized that she will need to slow down and focus on rejuvenation for a sustainable career. Rushing into action again will only lead to more injuries. And as Zhang suggested, she’s not bothered about the score she records on the fairway as long as she is healthy. That’s a mental win as well.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 25, 2023; Springfield, New Jersey, USA; Rose Zhang reacts after completing the 18th hole during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly, this is not the first time Rose Zhang has talked about deprioritizing the LPGA Tour. However, the only difference is that her goals for doing the same have changed from the last time she took this step.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Zhang doesn’t mind taking a step back from the LPGA Tour

The last time Rose Zhang suggested that she wanted to deprioritize golf was for her education. And she had a very strong reason to do so. Back in March, the 22-year-old revealed that she would be taking a couple of months off from golf to focus on her studies. Unlike in 2023 & 2024, she didn’t want to juggle her education with traveling to play golf. So she chose to step away from the LPGA Tour for 55 days instead.

In her statement regarding the break, Zhang revealed, “It’s a lot of work. I think one mistake I made last year was when I had an off-season and was at school full-time with 20 units. I had a couple of hard classes and lost a lot of sleep. I didn’t really take care of myself. I was trying to practice the same amount I was on Tour and also being in school, in that sense, which was a lot to load.” She then didn’t play any events in most of February & March before making her return in April. Now, with her mental & physical health also coming into play, we suspect Rose Zhang might take a longer sabbatical from the LPGA Tour to rejuvenate and catch up on her education.