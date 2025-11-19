RSM Classic 2025: Top 5 Bets for $7 Million PGA Event Explored

The PGA Tour 2025 will come to an end this weekend. The final opportunity for the pros to book a ticket for 2026 will be on the Sea Island Seaside Golf Course. Some will play for glory, but others will be in it for vital FedEx Cup Fall points. Whatever their reason, everyone will have an eye on the big title and the bigger $7 million purse. But who can bag the maximum from the 2025 RSM Classic? It certainly won’t be the defending champion, Maverick McNealy. He isn’t coming back to win it again this year, as he and his wife, Maya, had a baby just a few days ago.

Harris English

While he & Team U.S. may have lost the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Harris English has still had a splendid 2025. He grabbed his fifth career title, the Farmers Insurance Open, back in January. English has also been quite consistent throughout the season. In fact, he has two runner-up finishes in two majors this year, the PGA Championship & The Open. On both occasions, he was only bested by the world #1, Scottie Scheffler.

After being so consistent throughout the season, he is certainly a favorite to get a high-ranked finish in Georgia. This is a much weaker field than when he finished second in majors. So Harris English can certainly go all the way and win the 2025 RSM Classic this weekend.

Brian Harman

For Brian Harman, playing on the Sea Island Seaside Golf Course is like coming back home. He was born and raised in Georgia and also currently resides on one of its islands. So the 38-year-old will certainly make the most of his home soil advantage. What’s more, he’s playing on a links course. And as fans witnessed in 2023, he can pull off a surprise on links courses.

Moreover, apart from his win earlier this year in the 2025 Valero Texas Open, Harman has been in fine form this season. He has three other top-10 finishes to his name. One of them came in The Open at Royal Portrush, which is another links course. Brian Harman will certainly be quite confident going to Seaside Island.

Si Woo Kim

Just like Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim is also an excellent golfer on the Links Course. He may not have a win in the Open to prove it. But he has showcased it on the course rather than on the scoreboard. But perhaps all that could change in the RSM Classic this weekend. Especially considering his form this season. He has two top-10 finishes in 2025, one in a Signature event and the other in a major. This makes him a threat on the big stages. And while he may already have a place on the PGA Tour in 2026, Si Woo Kim would be hungrier for a win, just like any other golfer.

Andrew Novak

When Ben Griffin won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, everyone criticized him for not being able to win a singles event. He silenced his doubters a few weeks later by capturing the Charles Schwab Challenge. While his partner in New Orleans didn’t face the same heat, he might have the same dilemma in his mind. Andrew Novak’s first PGA Tour win was a doubles title. He has yet to win an individual championship. He came extremely close after finishing second in the RBC Heritage. However, the 30-year-old still has a point to prove. And the RSM Classic might be the event where Andrew Novak finally dominates individually.

Daniel Berger

Like Si Woo Kim, Daniel Berger is going through a dry spell. However, it has lasted a bit longer. The 32-year-old hasn’t won anything since 2021. That doesn’t mean he isn’t trying hard to turn things around for himself. In 2025 alone, he had a runner-up finish in the WM Phoenix Open and third place in the RBC Heritage. Yes, he was just behind Andrew Novak. But despite getting so close, he has still been just far enough not to become a 5-time PGA Tour champion. However, with not much competition in Georgia, Daniel Berger might finally change his fortune and earn the fifth title of his career this weekend.

Who is your pick for the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.