Rude Awakening for Justin Thomas as Reason for His Failure on ‘Demanding’ Courses Is Revealed by Golf Analyst

It took Justin Thomas 1,064 days to end his winless streak. In that period, he had 17 top-10 finishes, which included three runner-ups. In the remainder of 2022, after his PGA Championship win and all of 2023, Thomas didn’t finish in 2nd even once. It was only at the end of 2024 in the ZOZO Championship when he nearly won the event. The 32-year-old carried that form into 2025, where he was close to winning The American Express and the Valspar Championship. Only after that did he finally break the curse and grab his 16th PGA Tour win in the RBC Heritage.

Thomas’ journey over the last few years has been quite wayward. His fans have endured the exhaustion and stuck by him through these days. But after repeatedly watching the 16-time PGA Tour winner fail on the fairway, one thing was evident: Justin Thomas was missing something in his skillset that was making it difficult for him to push for a victory. Fried Egg Golf’s Joseph LaMagna may have shed some light on it after watching the PGA Tour pro endure another horrid round that nearly guarantees a missed cut in the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

LaMagna tweeted, “Justin Thomas just isn’t a good enough driver of the golf ball to contend on demanding off-the-tee setups.” As per the golf analyst, JT has trouble competing on courses that demand great driver shots. There might be some truth to it, as one of the comments also pointed out how that is the reason he often struggles on the 13th at ANGC. His most recent efforts in the Masters Tournament showed the same as in the 4 rounds of the event, Thomas managed 3 bogeys and a birdie on the challenging hole.

There are a few other instances where the beloved PGA Tour golfer has faced issues on long-range and narrow courses recently. Maybe taking a glance at his performances there might give us more insight into Justin Thomas’ weakness.

Justin Thomas’ driving nightmares

We have already discussed the challenges Justin Thomas faced on the 13th hole in Augusta. Although making pars instead of bogeys in the first three rounds wouldn’t have helped his cause much, as he would have only jumped up 9 positions to T27. But his issues with the driver made it impossible for him to challenge for the title at Quail Hollow a month later.

In the 2025 PGA Championship, Thomas missed the cut after scoring 10 bogeys and 1 double bogey in 36 holes. He also had 9 birdies, but they were not enough to push him through for the weekend run. He had an abysmal driving accuracy of only 46.43%, making the fairway on only 13 of the 28 opportunities he had. This made it difficult for him to hit the green in regulation consistently and give himself a shot at competing with Scottie Scheffler.

Most recently, in the Memorial Tournament, has managed to end the first round at 8-over par. He has had 4 bogeys, 1 double bogey, and another triple bogey to match just one birdie in 18 holes. The current cutline is at +1, which means that the 32-year-old will need to score -7 or above to even make it to the weekend rounds. That won’t be nearly enough for him to challenge for the title.

While the chances of making the cut are dim, we hope he reads Joseph LaMagna’s tweet and gets working on his driving as soon as his run in the tournament is over. Otherwise, it will be another long winless run before fans are able to see Justin Thomas get another PGA Tour win to his name.