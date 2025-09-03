Rude Awakening for Rory McIlroy as Daughter of PGA Tour Pro Delivers Verdict on His Acting Debut

Rory McIlroy nearly got roughed up by Becky Lynch. Fortunately, Bryson DeChambeau came to his defence, calling the Irishman “my boy.” This might read absurd to those who haven’t watched Happy Gilmore 2 yet. But those who have would know that McIlroy and DeChambeau were not only each other’s “boys” but also teamed up to help Happy Gilmore save golf. Yet, Shane Lowry’s daughter thought Uncle Rory didn’t do well in the movie.

As the two prepare for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, Lowry sat down for a press conference preceding the event. During the interview, one of the reporters asked the Irishman what he thought about his good friend’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. And Shane recollected the hilarious moment when he watched the movie with his daughter. He told the media, “My daughter watched that the other day and said Rory’s such a bad actor.”

Rory McIlroy didn’t get much time to flaunt his acting prowess in his 2 minute cameo in the movie. But the little time he did get was not as attention-grabbing as some others. Interestingly, McIlroy himself didn’t fancy his performance in the movie. While speaking to Kate Mackz in The Running Interview Show during the 2025 BMW Championship, the Irishman was quite critical about his role in the movie.

When he was asked what he thought about Happy Gilmore 2, McIlroy said, “I haven’t even watched the movie yet, because I don’t want to see myself trying to act.” It’s understandable, considering acting is not really his forte. But he did reveal that he might watch it soon. In the interview that was conducted on August 21, 2025, he added, “I am going to try and watch it this week, maybe, but it was an amazing experience.”

Collaborating with so many of his peers, legends of the game, and actors would have certainly been exciting. While he certainly had a few funny bits that may have gotten a laugh or two from Shane Lowry’s daughters, they would have certainly enjoyed the performance of some of their father’s other colleagues. Let’s see who really stole the show in the movie.

Who outshone Rory McIlroy in Happy Gilmore 2?

We’re not going for the obvious answer here, because Adam Sandler certainly had the best parts in the movie. However, Rory McIlroy’s role didn’t really entail much of a story like that of Will Zalatoris or Scottie Scheffler. Zalatoris’s resemblance to Gilmore’s caddie from the first movie gave his story a lot more depth. He also played his negative role quite well. Scheffler, poking fun at his arrest during the 2024 PGA Championship, also got a lot of laughs from the fans. In fact, his bit watching the Maxi League Championship from the prison was promoted at TPC Southwind as the club had a special Scottie’s Chicken Shack concession stand as a tribute to the world #1.

Alternatively, John Daly, Charley Hull, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and many other stars received a great reception for their performance. Paige Spiranac also had a relatively extended role in the movie, which she played out really well. The likes of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Nelly Korda, Keegan Bradley, Travis Kelce, Eminem, and many more stars were also a part of the movie.