Rules Officials Forced to Step In as Wyndham Clark Causes Major Delay at $10.3M PGA Tour Event

Wyndham Clark is in contention at TPC Craig Ranch on Championship Sunday. And it seems like he is pushing hard to get all the advantages he can to give himself an edge against Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. However, the rules officials on the course didn’t allow him to do that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per Jay Sapovits’s X post, the 32-year-old was seen arguing with the event officials on the course that the ball was sitting on standing water, and it needed to be moved. However, after two officials carefully analyzed the situation, they refused the one-time major winner a preferred lie. He was still debating the situation with them as the following group waited for him to play his stroke so they could begin the hole. He received a warning from the officials for delaying play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark has been dealing with unusual situations since the third round. Even on Saturday, he had a mysterious cut on his nose that led to him bleeding for a couple of holes. At the end of the day, he confessed that he couldn’t figure out where he sustained the bruise. However, it didn’t affect his game much. He still managed to shoot a 6-under 65 to jump up the leaderboard and was ready to challenge for the $10.3 million event.

But the ruling on Sunday was more predictable. Preferred lies were not in play for the final round of the event. And if two different officials had the same evaluation of the situation, then maybe it was only Clark who saw it differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, what does every top contender have to lose going into the final hours of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyndham Clark & Co. may miss out on something big if they lose at TPC Craig Ranch.

The top three contenders in the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Si Woo Kim. After the #1 has completed 10 holes, Kim and Clark are tied at the top with 24 under par. Scheffler is at T3, two strokes behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning at TPC Craig Ranch will help them earn a paycheck of $1,854,000. They will also lift the prestigious title that comes with it. But that won’t be their biggest goals this evening. If victorious, Clark and Kim would be eager to end their winless streaks.

The last time Clark won a PGA Tour event was in 2024, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM. That too came controversially as the final round of the event was cancelled, and the event ended after 54 holes. A win at TPC Craig Ranch will bring him his fourth PGA Tour title and his first victory in two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kim, it has been even longer since he last won. The last tournament the South Korean national triumphed in was the 2023 Sony Open Hawaii. Since then, he has been quite competitive on the Tour. However, he has failed to capitalize on it and cross the finish line. The 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be his fifth PGA Tour win if he ends the tournament at the top of the leaderboard.

Lastly, the number 1 will have another goal in mind. He has no shortage of wins in the recent past. However, apart from capturing his 21st PGA Tour title, he will also achieve an interesting goal. He will be the first golfer since Tiger Woods to retain a PGA Tour title after winning it by 8 strokes the previous year. While he is unintentionally chasing all of Woods’ records, this will be one more achievement he can tick off his checklist.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three golfers have a lot to lose if they don’t win at TPC Craig Ranch. Let’s see who will push the hardest to beat their opponents at the end of 72 holes or beyond.