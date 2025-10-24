Rumored to Sign LIV Golf Deal, PGA Tour Champ Exits $6 Million Event Over a Mysterious Reason

Is Aldrich Potgieter really heading to LIV Golf? After he had already secured a win in his rookie season, the young South African has become a hot prospect in golf. Since then, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi-based league for a few weeks now. As per rumors, he is one of the two candidates Scott O’Neil & Co. have been eyeing to sign for the 2026 season. To make things even more interesting, Potgieter’s latest move suggests he could be eyeing a switch to LIV Golf next year.

Playing the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, the youngster managed an even par in the first round on Thursday. He could have easily made the cutline and also had a top-of-the-table finish if he played well in the remaining 54 holes. Instead, PGA Tour Communications reported, “Aldrich Potgieter WD before the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship.” He had withdrawn from the tournament two hours before tee off.

What’s surprising is that Potgieter didn’t give any explanation for his withdrawal. Even after completing the first round, the 1-time PGA Tour champion didn’t reveal if he had sustained an injury or might be unavailable to continue the tournament. It seems his exit from the tournament came out of nowhere. With rumors of him signing for LIV Golf running wild, his actions might ring alarm bells in the PGA Tour headquarters.

But should Brian Rolapp & Co. really be concerned about Aldrich Potgieter’s potential exit? Well, the young golfer’s recent career moves and statements suggest that even with the withdrawal, he might not actually be moving to LIV Golf.

Has Aldrich Potgieter decided on LIV Golf?

The idea of Aldrich Potgieter joining LIV Golf has been looming around for quite some time now. However, he has already hinted that he is planning to stay back on the PGA Tour, despite a possible lucrative proposal.

One of the ways he did so was by signing with Entertainment Sports Partners, which also represents Ernie Els. As Josh Carpenter pointed out, Els has always been outspoken against LIV Golf. Potgieter aligning himself with an organization that is signed with someone who is against LIV Golf shows that he might not be considering the Saudi-based promotion himself.

Another manner in which he showcased this was by expressing his excitement for the 2026 season. Speaking about the FedEx Cup Fall season, Aldrich Potgieter mentioned that he wants to make the list of the Aon Next 10. This will help him qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational in 2026. The South African pro already has goals set for the PGA Tour season in 2026. Considering all this, it would certainly be surprising to see him jump ship after making these plans.