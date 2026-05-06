Ryder Cup CEO Issues Defensive Statement as Price Backlash Boils Over

It has been a while since the tickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor were released. Even though they were only made available for the local Irish fans, the tournament executives did release the prices for the tickets. And that raised a lot of eyebrows in the community. But after the response they received from the Irish fans, Ryder Cup Europe CEO Guy Kinnings had the perfect reply to the netizens.

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Kinngs told Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer, “We’ve got very competitive price points for juniors, for people earlier in the week. We’ve got a community day. You’re never going to please everyone, but the fact that the match day tickets in the Irish-exclusive window sold out in an hour, and the rest of them sold out within four hours, I think shows that hopefully we were going about it the right way.”

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The match day tickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup began at $585 or €499. That’s nearly twice the price from four years ago. In 2023, the tickets were sold at $300 or €260. Of course, it’s still relatively cheaper than the huge $750 price tag of the tickets at Bethpage per match day.

While fans were not pleased with the 2025 Ryder Cup tickets, it seems the Irish spectators were eager for Adare Manor to release them. As reported on the Ryder Cup website, more than 150,000 Irishmen had pre-registered for the tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The window opened at 11 A.M. on April 24, 2026, and by noon, the tickets were already sold out. Those who missed the opportunity to purchase them will have another shot in the General Window on June 3, 2026.

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Imago 250927 Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates during a foursome match on day 2 of The Ryder Cup on September 27, 2025 in New York. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0618 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng jubel celebrates *** 250927 Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates during a foursome match on day 2 of The Ryder Cup on September 27, 2025 in New York Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0618 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng jubel celebrates PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB250927JZ065

That said, the Irish fans truly disproved the netizens by showing their eagerness to be a part of the 2027 Ryder Cup.

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Criticism from netizens gets disproven by the Irish locals

No one took the pricing for Adare Manor well. The European fixture was always known to have modest ticket prices. Everyone was shocked that Ryder Cup Europe had decided to change its strategy and opted for inflating to nearly double what was charged in 2023.

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The internet was appalled as it usually is. Fans from around the world commented on how the event was ruined. The comments ranged from “Has the Ryder Cup been ruined by greed?” to “I remember paying 40 or 50 euros for the Ryder Cup 2018 in France for practice days, and it was 140 to 199 euros max per day from Friday to Sunday.” Everyone suggested that the tickets would not be sold. But the reality, as we know, was much different.

With 150,000 pre-registrations, 60,000 Irish fans were in the queue simultaneously at a point to purchase the tickets. As mentioned, the window was closed within an hour after all the tickets were sold out. No better way to respond to the harsh criticism of the internet.