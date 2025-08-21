Ryder Cup Vice Captain Makes Strong Statement on Bryson DeChambeau’s Team Aspirations Ahead Of Bethpage

Even though he wasn’t at Caves Valley, the conclusion of the 2025 BMW Championship confirmed Bryson DeChambeau‘s automatic qualification in the Team U.S. squad. His win at Pinehurst No. 2 had gotten him enough Ryder Cup points to make it into the top 6. The three top-10s in four majors this season only solidified his position. After missing the trip in 2023, and despite the limited opportunities to earn points, DeChambeau had earned his place for Bethpage. And Keegan Bradley’s deputy just revealed how eager the Crushers GC captain is to be a part of the team.

Brandt Snedeker interviewed for Sky Sports as he discussed the automatically qualified team for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Speaking specifically about the LIV Golf pro, he said, “I think Bryson’s been great about wanting to be more open with the guys on the team. You know he feels just like anybody would feel, right? Like, I’m separated from these guys. I don’t see them. I only see them for four weeks a year. I wanna make sure these guys know I’m willing to do anything and everything to be on this team and be part of this team, and I give him a tonne of credit because not a lot of guys would have offered this stuff or done this stuff he’s been willing to do to kind of try to bring this team together.”

Not being able to play with his fellow Ryder Cup teammates regularly would have left a gap in communication between him and the rest of the players. For DeChambeau to go that extra mile and try to make up for it by keeping an open channel of communication shows how eager he is to align with them. Even though they compete in a rival league, the LIV Golf pro has often extended his hand towards his fellow American PGA Tour pros during their big career achievements. More recently, he even compared Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods for his remarkable short game abilities on the course.

Speaking of trying to get involved, DeChambeau also expressed his desire to play in a PGA Tour event preceding the Ryder Cup in order to bond with his Team U.S. squad. However, he was quite disappointed to learn that the PGA Tour denied his request despite his getting approval from LIV Golf. On that note, Snedeker added, “You know, that’s a non-story. It’s just kind of like it’s not even in the realm of possibility. So I’m not gonna waste any time worrying about it or talking about it, but I give Bryson a tonne of credit for his willingness to come to dinners or to play golf with guys at home or to be willing to text us and tell us how he’s feeling, what he’s thinking.”

While he couldn’t get an exemption to the 2025 Procore Championship in September 2025, there was one event DeChambeau did attend. Well, he wasn’t physically present on it, but the Crushers GC captain was digitally present during the Team U.S. Ryder Cup dinner hosted by Keegan Bradley. Both he and Brooks Koepka had received the invitation to attend it in Philadelphia. However, bad weather conditions didn’t allow DeChambeau to fly out of Dallas on the night of the event.

However, as Brandt mentioned, Bryson has been a great asset to the team so far. He continued to sing praises for the LIV Golf pro as he said, “He’s been great with us as captains and vice captains about telling us how much this means to him, being part of this team and being on this Ryder Cup team and being one of the guys and wanting to let people know that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to be a part of this team and that’s all you can ask for. We look forward to getting him in the fold, and he brings a dynamic to our team.”

DeChambeau has certainly been very supportive of his Ryder Cup teammates in front of the camera and on social media. However, this is the first time a vice captain of Team U.S. has revealed his dynamic with the decision makers of the squad. It certainly seems like the 31-year-old is doing his best to stay as involved as possible with the entire team to ensure things don’t get awkward when they do get together. He must have picked up this vital remote-working skill during the pandemic, like everyone else in the world.

Jokes aside, Bryson DeChambeau has spoken about Keegan Bradley in the past. However, it has not been about a specific interaction with him as a captain. Rather, it has been about his ability as a player. Let’s see what the LIV Golf pro had to say.

Keegan Bradley gets Bryson DeChambeau’s vote of confidence as playing-captain

The biggest story leading up to the 2025 Ryder Cup Team U.S. squad selection is will Keegan Bradley will choose himself as a Captain’s Pick? The Team U.S. captain wanted to get into the squad through automatic qualification. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make the top 6 as he finished 11th in the standings. However, Bradley is still one of the most consistently performing American golfers Team U.S. has at its disposal. And Bryson DeChambeau believes that they would make a great team.

Both of them missed the 2023 edition of the prestigious event. As they make their return to the Team U.S. squad, DeChambeau mentioned that he would love to team up with Bradley at Bethpage. “I think that’d be pretty electric. But we’d have to do what’s best for the team. Would that be an unbelievable experience and opportunity? Yeah. But first off, he’s got to make the team. He’s got to choose himself. And secondly, you know, I’ve got to keep playing well, and if our game’s fit, if the golf ball’s fit, then we’ll do some damage,” he said, putting the team first.

Keegan Bradley’s approach shot and ability with the putter, combined with Bryson DeChambeau’s raw power and precision, can cause chaos at any stage. Individually, they have won majors; together, they might reign supreme over Team Europe.