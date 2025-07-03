Ryder Cup Wounds Still Fresh as Zach Johnson Issues 10-Word Message to Keegan Bradley

To this day, the American fans have not stopped criticizing Zach Johnson for the 2023 Ryder Cup loss. As per the fans, his picks, the outrageous match fields, and the terrible pairings cost Team U.S. dearly, as they were trashed by the Europeans 16 1/2 to 11 1/2. That started the search for a new leader. There were reports that the PGA of America was pushing for Tiger Woods. However, he wasn’t on board, claiming that he couldn’t commit the necessary time for the role. And so the conversation moved to Keegan Bradley, who has since taken the role and is thriving in it. With a little over 2 months left for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bradley seems to have gained the trust of the man who didn’t pick him.

Speaking to Golf Today from TPC Deere Run, Eamon Lynch wanted to know the ex-captain’s thoughts on Bradley’s vice captains. Johnson replied, “Technically, I’m still on the Ryder Cup committee with the PGA of America, which I certainly love. And we trust what Keegan and that group want to do. He has put a lot of time and a lot of effort into it and is still playing well, which is amazing. I think he has got things in place that he feels will be great for success in New York. That’s all you can do, and it’s hard.”

Keegan Bradley has picked a unique set of veterans as his deputies for the 2025 Ryder Cup. His vice captains are Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, and Gary Woodland. Kisner and Woodland have never played in the prestigious event and will be making their debut in it, and directly in the vice captain’s role at that. Despite their lack of experience in the event, they are certainly experienced candidates, with Kisner being a very popular figure in the dressing room and Woodland being a former major winner.

Continuing to show support for Keegan, Zach added, “I have been in that position. I really appreciate and support any and all decisions Keegan and his team have made. Because I know he is doing it for the betterment of the team and not himself. It’s a role that he has taken very much to heart and will do a great job. He already has. Shoot, he might play, who knows? I don’t know what the discussions are right there, but that’s a man who can play, too.”

Apart from Bradley & Co.’s ability to lead Team U.S., Johnson also seems to support Bradley being a playing captain. This seems quite ironic considering that the ex-Team U.S. captain didn’t pick Keegan as a player in 2023 despite the latter expressing his desire to represent his nation in the prestigious event. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old’s recent actions, strong statements, passion, and determination seem to be winning everyone over. He will certainly pose a threat to the strong European squad led by Luke Donald in New York.

Having said that, what do both sides look like right now? Let’s take a look at the possible squads that Bradley and Donald would get for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Possible Ryder Cup teams for Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald

As things stand, the top 6 of Team U.S. for the 2025 Ryder Cup include Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Russell Henley. DeChambeau and Thomas only hold a slender lead against Collin Morikawa in 7th place. It’s a well-known fact that Keegan Bradley himself is also pushing for qualification on merit. So it won’t be a surprise if he’s in the top 6 by August 17, 2025. The aspiring playing captain is currently sitting at 9th, over 2000 points short of Thomas.

In the remaining 12-member squad, the likes of Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, and Morikawa have all given strong performances this season. Jordan Spieth is a fan favorite, and so is Billy Horschel. Patrick Reed‘s recent win at LIV Golf Dallas saw him get plenty of support for Ryder Cup pick as well. Lastly, Brooks Koepka was a part of the team dinner hosted by Keegan Bradley preceding the Truist Championship. So he might also be on the team.

The European squad seems a lot more settled. With Rory McIlroy leading the board, the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka make the top 6 at present. The final 12 could see Rasmus Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, and Jon Rahm make the team. The last spot can go to anyone from Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace, Niklas Norgaard, Aaron Rai, Thorbjørn Olesen, to Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. It will be interesting to see who makes the final squad.

Considering both sides, it is difficult to judge who has the upper hand at Bethpage. In this case, Team U.S. should get home-field advantage. It’s up to Keegan Bradley now if he can live up to Zach Johnson’s expectations and triumph in New York this September.