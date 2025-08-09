‘Scaring the Baby’: Max Homa Opens Up on Struggles With Newborn Just Hours After Birth

Max Homa is a father again! He and his wife, Lacey, announced the birth of their second son, Austin, a few days ago. The couple has been busy with parenting duties ever since. With Homa not making the FedEx Cup playoffs, it has been more of a boon than a curse, as he now has the time to spend with his family for the next few weeks. Just a few hours ago, the PGA Tour pro shared pictures of the newest member of their family on Instagram, receiving a lot of love from the world. However, Austin’s arrival seems to have already prompted Max to make some significant life changes, as indicated in his latest story.

Moments ago, Homa requested a house call for special services that would help him connect with his newborn son. The 6-time champion wrote, “Anybody know someone in Newport who will do a house call for a haircut/beard trim?” Yes, Homa is looking for an outcall barber to groom him while he’s busy having some quality family time. But why would that be such a priority for the Burbank-born pro golfer?

As he confessed, “My beard is scaring the baby.” Austin doesn’t seem to fancy his dad’s facial hair. A trim and haircut would probably make it easy for Homa to get closer to his newborn son and connect with him. But until then, his quest to look for a barber continues. However, considering the hectic schedule he may have had recently, it’s understandable why he might not have had time to groom.

Just before the birth of Austin, Homa was still on the road competing on the PGA Tour. He played in the Wyndham Championship, still trying to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs. The 34-year-old has struggled to perform on the course for quite a while now. But he has recently shown glimpses of improvement and has been satisfied with his performance, even if he hasn’t won anything. In a recent interview after not making the field for The Open, Homa admitted, “I’m finally seeing some sustained good golf. So it’s been awesome the last two and a half weeks.”

Max Homa is catching a much-needed break and spending time with Austin and the rest of his family. But when will the 6-time PGA Tour champion qualify to return to action again? Let’s take a look at his possible schedule.

When will Max Homa return to the PGA Tour?

For the next few weeks, Max Homa will certainly get ample time to spend with Austin and be there for Lacey. With the FedEx Cup playoffs going on for another two weeks, the 34-year-old doesn’t have any other event he can play on the PGA Tour until the second week of September 2025. However, by that time, Homa might participate in the Procare Championship.

A well-groomed Homa may join his peers from the PGA Tour at Silverado Resort’s North Course. Being a former 2-time champion of the event, Max will be eager to get back in it to try and break his winless streak. However, chances are that he might face a tough field in California. Keegan Bradley had suggested, “The Procare Championship is an ideal setting to bring our team together.” This will be the last PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup. It will be interesting to see who Max Homa faces.