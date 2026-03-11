Scottie Scheffler and Co. Await Clarity After PGA Tour CEO Refuses Clear Stance on Controversial Rule

Brian Rolapp has confirmed that the PGA Tour will see some huge changes come 2027. A shorter schedule, more Signature events, and larger fields will increase the level of competition on the fairway. But that’s not the only thing the CEO discussed. He also gave a vague response regarding another rule that will be implemented in a few more years from now. That might not please Scottie Scheffler & Co.

Speaking about the ball rollback proposal, Rolapp told the media during the PLAYERS Championship presser, “I got this question last August, and I knew virtually nothing about it. I’ve learned a lot since then. I think this is clearly a complex issue. From what I can tell, it comes down to two questions: Is distance a problem, and should it be addressed, question number one. Question number two: Does the current rule being proposed accomplish that?”

Long hitters like Rory McIlroy and Aldrich Potgieter have forced the PGA Tour to take the critical decision. They are able to hit long-range shots so often and accurately that it becomes unfair for the rest of the field. Hence, the ball rollback rule was proposed. It will make the manufacturers cut down the distance on the ball by 5-10%. Rolapp also inquired with everyone about their opinions on the rule.

“I’ve spoken with players; I’ve spoken with obviously the governing bodies; I’ve spoken with golf ball manufacturers; I’ve spoken to fans; I’ve spoken to everybody. What’s clear to me, everybody has an opinion, and those opinions are clearly not consistent on both those questions.”

The rollball proposal has raised some conflicting opinions from everyone. There are some who believe that it should be practiced; others are against it. McIlroy was someone who fiercely backed the rule after it was initially proposed. However, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are against it. But Rolapp knows that they would still adapt to it. Such conflicting opinions have left Rolapp confused.

“As far as our players, I know they’re hitting prototypes. I hear all different things from them. Some are impacted, some that expected to be impacted are not impacted. So as far as the PGA TOUR is concerned, we have not taken a position. We have not made our mind up of where this is, and when we get comfortable with the rule and the data, at that point we’ll make a decision.”

As he confirmed, the PGA Tour is still undecided on whether they will go ahead with the ball rollback issue or not. With three more years to go, Rolapp will witness enough action on the Tour to come up with a concrete decision. Until then, he can continue researching the subject and get a better understanding of it.

Imago February 22, 2026, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Scottie Scheffler during Round 4 of the 2026 Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday February 22, 2026 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAp124 20260222_zaa_p124_301 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

However, if he is looking for a pattern in how the opinions of the players are affected, he can relate it to their driving game.

Why Scottie Scheffler & Co. are against the ball rollback rule?

Recognizing the pattern between the player’s strengths and their opinion on ball rollback isn’t difficult. The likes of Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns are not often considered long-range hitters. The same goes for Scottie Scheffler, whose expertise lies with the iron more than the driver.

Interestingly, all of them hold the same opinion about the ball rollback rule. They are against the PGA Tour implementing the rule. As they are already unable to reach the distance as their peers, cutting down the distance will push them further away from the best off the tee.

As far as Rory McIlroy & Co. go, they are able to cover great distances off the tee. That helps them gain strokes with their driver instead of relying on their iron play. Hence, a 5-10% drop in distance won’t affect them as much as their peers. Even though they might lose more distance. Hence, Rolapp might face less resistance from them if the ball rollback rule is implemented.