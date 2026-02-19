Scottie Scheffler and Co. Stopped From Teeing Up as Genesis Invitational Faces Abrupt Halt

Essentials Inside The Story Inclement weather disrupts the schedule for the Genesis Invitational

Scheffler is entering the Riviera Country Club for the tournament for the first time since he only had one major to his name

Historically, Genesis has not be suspended for rain delays as much

When Scottie Scheffler played the Genesis Invitational at Riviera last time, he had only one major win. While he thought to correct that, he was saved by the bell, or horn, literally. In over a decade, the Genesis Invitational saw a delay due to rain, pushing everyone’s tee time to much later.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Horn blew at the Riviera Golf Course today to prompt suspension of play due to inclement weather, as Underdog Golf reported, “Weather alert: Play suspended at Genesis Invitational due to inclement weather Thursday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, PGA Tour Communications had warned that rainfall would disrupt play till 1 P.M. local time or 4 P.M. (EST). Even after that, there might be some probability of precipitation for the next couple of hours.

The PGA Tour website has also confirmed that the play has stopped and the round has been temporarily suspended. It’s uncertain when the weather will improve, and tournament officials will let play resume. However, judging by the conditions, it doesn’t seem like it will happen anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is likely that Scheffler, who was paired with Xander Schauffele and Si Woo Kim as one of the last groups to begin the round, could only return to the field after three hours. So far, he was through five holes and was 5-over par, tied for 71 at the end with Keegan Bradley.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Rain is slated to stop at the top of the hour at 1 pm local (4 pm EST). There would also be a 45-minute warm-up period for players. But it wasn’t only Scheffler whose round was disrupted today.

No player on the field was able to complete his round either. The most anyone got out of it before the suspension stopped play was a little over half the round. The first two groups that started the round were able to complete 10 holes each.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, rain suspension is not as common an occurrence at Riviera Golf Course as one might imagine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler’s momentum was put to a halt by divine intervention

It may seem like the rainfall is a common phenomenon during the Genesis Invitational. However, as Len Hochberg from RotoWire pointed out, Scottie Scheffler tee off might have been stopped by a rare occurrence.

He tweeted, “👀 Fun Riviera factoid for people who remember stuff differently: Until today, there had not been a rain delay at the Genesis Invitational this decade, since 2019 (there was a high wind delay in 2021).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather at Riviera Golf Course in 2026 is unlike anything we’ve witnessed since 2020, it seems. While the West Coast Swing has seen a lot of weather issues, the Genesis Invitational has not been troubled by rain on too many occasions. In fact, the last time the tournament was reduced to a 54-hole event due to rain was in 1993.

That raises the question: Are the weather gods trying to stop the momentum Scottie Scheffler has built in the last 18 appearances? Aaron Rai leads the group right now at six under par through 16 holes.