Scottie Scheffler Can’t Defeat $9M PGA Tour Pro in Major Stat Despite His 2-Year-Long of Streak

Jake Knapp is in the form of his life at the moment. The 31-year-old is delivering outstanding results one after the other and not missing out on any opportunity he receives. That has helped him land a scoring average of 69.120 this season. And his record has been so good that even Scottie Scheffler is not able to surpass it.

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As per the latest stats on the PGA Tour website for the season, Knapp is ranked first after playing 30 rounds. He missed the cut in The PLAYERS Championship, which explains why his total rounds are not a multiple of four. Despite that, his record has been better than Scheffler’s.

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After 28 rounds, the world #1 has a scoring average of 69.493. That is just 0.106 better than Rory McIlroy‘s 69.599. The Irishman also had to withdraw from the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational due to an injury. Yet, he was able to achieve the feat despite playing 10 fewer rounds than his rival.

This only reflects poorly on Scheffler. In the seven events he has played this year, the world #1 has finished in the top-5 four times. His worst performance was in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished at T24. Yet it’s worse than Knapp’s missed cut.

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What gives Knapp the advantage, though, is his incredible consistency. Despite missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass, he has been outstanding in every other event. His second-worst finish this season has been a couple of 11th-place finishes in the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Masters Tournament. Besides that, he has five top-10 finishes this year. That just shows how consistent he has been despite not claiming a single victory all year long.

This shows that even though Knapp has only earned nearly $9.2 million in his PGA Tour career, he can still play better than Scheffler, who has made nearly $106 million so far. If he continues to play at this pace, then it won’t be long before the 31-year-old claims his second PGA Tour title.

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Imago 260410 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260410 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the second round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 10, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1194 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260410PA150

Interestingly, scoring average is not the only department where Knapp is dominating. There is another reason he is performing so consistently.

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Another stat that Jake Knapp is dominating over Scottie Scheffler & Co.

Despite winning the 2026 American Express, Scottie Scheffler hasn’t been at his best this season. He lost his long-standing top-8 streak after the T12 finish in the Genesis Invitational. The world #1 was also criticised for his behavior in the PLAYERS Championship after he missed a putt. On the other hand, Jake Knapp has been delivering excellent results in every tournament he plays.

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Other than the Scoring Average, there is another stat that he has dominated. Knapp also has the highest Overall Strokes Gained average on the PGA Tour. One might assume that a good Scoring Average might automatically trigger that stat. But that’s not the case.

In second place with the second-highest average strokes gained is Jacob Bridgeman. Interestingly, the 26-year-old has also had more rounds measured for strokes gained than Scheffler. The world #1 has only had 22 rounds measured, but Bridgeman has a total of 30. And he is still averaging nearly 0.1 points better than Scheffler.

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This shows that Knapp has been far more consistent this season, even though it’s Scheffler who has won a title so far. In fact, the only stat that the world #1 leads is the average birdies per round. Just goes to show how every number counts, even when a player is not winning titles.