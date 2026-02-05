Scottie Scheffler Faces Scrutiny After Taking Out Anger on Golf Club at WM Phoenix Open: ‘Washed’

Scottie Scheffler is back to throwing temper tantrums at TPC Scottsdale. No, we’re not talking about the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, when he drove through his golf bag and split open his water bottle. This time around, he nearly broke his club in half after a poor wedge shot close to the fringe. And all of it was caught by the ESPN+ broadcast.

As teased by the PGA Tour X account, “Golf is hard … even for the No. 1 player in the world.”

It indeed is, as even the world #1 couldn’t hold his composure after his poorly judged chip didn’t climb the green enough. The ball rolled back close to where he originally hit it from as he aggressively patted the club on his lap as if trying to split it in two. It was evident that Scheffler was frustrated.

Sitting at 2-under par, he had already hit a poor approach shot from 114 yards. Despite landing close to the hole, his ball had rolled off the green, 9 yards away from the hole. Scheffler could have still managed a par if he hit a good wedge shot on the par-4 18th hole. However, the roll-back incident occurred on the third stroke, causing him a lot of frustration. He ended up scoring a bogey on the hole to go 1-under for the day.

Scheffler’s strong reaction caught the fans by surprise. But they also found it quite relatable. Let’s see how they reacted to it.

Netizens left amused by Scottie Scheffler’s crashout

Not every day do you see Scottie Scheffler crashing out like this. However, it has occurred quite frequently since 2025.

Still, one of the fans found the situation quite hilarious as they commented, “What was that crash out🤣.”

They must have gotten used to Scheffler’s tantrums by now. Many fans witnessed him lose his cool at TPC Southwind when a bunker shot went haywire.

Another fan could relate to the frustration of the world #1 as they wrote, “Kinda warms my heart, he’s human. I’ll remember the next time I chili dip from just off the green.”

Scheffler has been on an outstanding run for quite some time now. He has finished in the top 8 on the PGA Tour 17 consecutive times. A few temper tantrums in between is how the fans are able to connect with him as well.

Some also wrote, “Yet he claims that he doesn’t really care because “gOd” 🤪.”

In an interview on The Sweet Spot Podcast, Ted Scott admitted Scheffler was a “mental giant” and had faith in God. Unfortunately, neither came to his rescue at TPC Scottsdale as he was left at the mercy of the fans’ taunts.

Someone also suggested, “Jack Nicklaus has often said that one of the simplest but most valuable things he learned from Arnold Palmer was this idea about shots just off the green: If you can putt it, putt it.”

Considering the position that he was in, Scheffler could have certainly taken Jack Nicklaus & Arnold Palmer‘s advice and tried a putt. A chip certainly didn’t to his advantage. In fact, he ended up making a couple of more errors on the next two holes that followed and scored a bogey and a double bogey to go 2-over par after 11 holes.

Lastly, a fan called him “Washed.”

The season has only begun, and Scheffler is playing his second tournament of 2026. If he is already done for the year, then he might have a lot bigger problems than just missing a wedge shot.