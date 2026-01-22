Scottie Scheffler Injures Fan in the Head at American Express as Painful Moment Is Caught on Camera

Scottie Scheffler is going crazy at the La Quinta Country Club. We’re not just talking about his performance on the leaderboard. Although he is dominating the field with a 9-under par after 17 holes. But what happened on the 16th hole was probably the highlight of the round for him. And not in a good way.

A tweet revealed him hitting a drive off the tee on the 16th. Following the long-range shot, the broadcast showed the ball hitting a spectator standing behind the ropes. It seemed like the errant drive hit him right in the temple before bouncing onto the grass again.

Would that be considered an interference? Probably not. But the fan was certainly hurt, as you can hear a loud thump at the moment of contact. Everyone in the crowd could also be heard gasping loudly after they witnessed the incident.

The NBC Sports broadcast team immediately switched to a different pro after the incident was recorded. So far, no further updates have been given regarding the fan. However, considering the distance Scheffler covered on the par 4 hole with his driver, the spectator might have certainly faced an injury.