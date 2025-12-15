Scottie Scheffler Joins Tiger Woods on Elite List After Player of the Year Win Over Rory McIlroy

Four PGA Tour title wins, two majors, and 17 top-10 finishes all season long. To say that Scottie Scheffler has had a brilliant year would be an understatement. Yet, there was one man whom he was constantly battling for the PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy in the last few weeks, and that was Rory McIlroy. However, the PGA Tour just settled the debate by honoring the world #1 with the award.

As they tweeted, “FOUR-PEAT COMPLETE 🏆🏆🏆🏆. Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only two players to win PGA TOUR Player of the Year for at least four consecutive seasons.”

Yes, four-peat it is for Scheffler! He has won his fourth consecutive Jack Nicklaus Trophy. Only Tiger Woods has won the award four consecutive times before this. In fact, the big cat actually won it five times in a row from 1999 to 2003. He would have made it nine times in a row if it weren’t for Vijay Singh’s win in 2004.

But the spotlight is on Scheffler right now. His efforts and incredible consistency have finally paid off. As he prepares to battle Rory McIlroy and his team in the Optum Golf Channel Games, he will have a mental edge over his rival at the Trump National Jupiter.