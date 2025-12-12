Scottie Scheffler Laughs in Disbelief as Retired LPGA Legend Faces ‘Brutal’ Setup for Nike Collab

Essentials Inside The Story This article focuses on Scottie Scheffler's recent shoot with Michelle Wie West and the duo's struggles amidst the brutal cold weather.

Scottie Scheffler may not be a part of the field for the Grant Thornton Invitational. But the World No. 1 kept himself busy by doing his own bit of collaboration with a former LPGA Tour star, Michelle Wie West. No, she’s not making a comeback on the fairway. Instead, the two of them have come together for a special segment for a brand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

West shared glimpses from her collaboration with Scheffler on Instagram. One of the first videos in the slideshow showed them posing as the crew blew wind towards them with a leaf blower for effect. But the cold winter winds of December were already giving them chills, and the leaf blower only made it more challenging.

Feeling that the retired LPGA Tour star was feeling the chill, Scheffler said, “That is brutal,” as he pointed at West. She was dressed in her golf gear, wearing a skirt and a sleeved t-shirt by Nike. West agreed with Scheffler as she said, “It’s so cold!” The blower was pointed at her, and she was certainly experiencing the worst of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the caption, Nike is launching a new range of products in 2026. It seems that West and Scheffler will be the faces of the campaigns. As she stated, the company is focused on doing a brand refresh in 2026. They already collaborated with Nelly Korda earlier in the year. She was a part of the NikeSKIMS campaign that caught a lot of attention from West, Jane Park, and many others from the golf community. Korda also gifted Caitlin Clark a pair of shoes she designed in collaboration with Nike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Wie West (@michellewiewest) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Coming back to Michelle Wie West, this is not the first time she has promoted Nike products recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Wie West endorses Nike every opportunity she gets

Working alongside Scottie Scheffler must have been an enjoyable experience for Michelle Wie West. But she must have had even more fun collaborating with one of her closest friends, Hally Leadbetter, to promote Nike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Back in September 2025, Leadbetter and West were at The Nike Golf Club at the Nike House of Innovation in New York City. Although it was open only for a limited time, the duo showed their followers how customers can customize Nike gear at the venue. They showed that one can make t-shirts, shoes, and any other Nike apparel and accessories with their own label.

Other than that, Michelle Wie West is often seen showing off her Nike gear to her fans. Whether she’s walking the fairway or just going out for a run, she doesn’t forget to advertise the brand. That’s what makes her an amazing ambassador.