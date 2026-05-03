Scottie Scheffler Loses Temper at Caddie After Blunder at Trump Doral: ‘Ears Will Be Bleeding’

Scottie Scheffler is not having the best time at Trump National Doral. While he is landing the drives and approach shots, he is struggling a lot to find the cup quickly enough. And that is frustrating him quite a lot. In fact, he also lost his cool after a missed putt from a short range.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Playing the par-3 ninth hole, Scheffler’s drive wasn’t particularly impressive as he landed 72 feet away from the hole. Although he managed to get his next shot within 5 and a half feet of the cup. Looking at an easy par, the world #1 took stance to complete the hole. However, the ball trimmed past the left of the cup and rolled 19 inches away from it, as shown on the Sky Sports website. That is when he reached his boiling point.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finishing with the bogey, Scheffler couldn’t believe what had just happened. Even the commentators shared the same views as they said, “He has just about had enough with these greens right now. Simply out of answers.” But the four-time major winner did have a lot of questions. And Ted Scott was the one he expected to answer them. The commentators were afraid that “Ted Scott’s ears will be bleeding at the end of the day” because of it.

Scheffler turned around to walk towards his caddie. As soon as he did so, he started gesturing to say he didn’t know what was going on. In fact, while he was not miked up, we could faintly hear him make the same complaint to Scott. “Where’s the ball going?” he asked, wondering how he missed the line. He had hit the putt pretty straight. And from that distance, it shouldn’t have diverted so much to completely miss the cup. And yet, he was left with a bogey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago March 10, 2024, Orlando, Florida, United States: Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media after winning the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Orlando United States – ZUMAw109 20240310_fap_w109_046 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

But this was still a milder fit of rage than the one Scheffler has thrown recently. He has been far more expressive on the course after things didn’t go his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler has not been able to maintain his composure recently

Scottie Scheffler losing his cool is not breaking news, really. The world #1 is known for having a temper that usually shows up when the golf course performs unexpectedly. In fact, he has thrown quite a few tantrums over it over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, Scheffler was trying to find the green with his iron. While he did find the sweet spot on the green, what happened next wasn’t in his control. The ball rolled back quite far away from the cup due to the slope. Frustrated with the final result, he dug his iron into the fairway. That got a strong reaction from the netizens who called him a “thug”.

That’s not the only time Scheffler turned into The Hulk. Playing the 2025 TOUR Championship, he had another instance of a bunker shot that went haywire. Still standing in the sand, he smashed his club once again. Only this time, it was far more aggressive than he was at Oakmont.