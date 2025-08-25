Scottie Scheffler Reveals Future Plans After FedEx Cup Heartbreak

The TOUR Championship is done, and Scottie Scheffler didn’t have anything to celebrate at East Lake this year. The defending champion finished at T4, 4 strokes behind first-time PGA Tour champion Tommy Fleetwood. While the whole world was celebrating the Englishman’s big win, the world #1 had something else on his mind. As he shared in his post-tournament interview, Scheffler has already started thinking about his next goal.

He was a constant threat to Fleetwood on Championship Sunday. However, by his last few holes, Tommy was just a few strokes too far away for him to chase down. But Scottie has still had an outstanding season. And when he was asked to summarize it, he said, “Yeah, I think it was pretty good. Yeah, I did some good stuff. It was nice to get some results. Yeah, it was a lot of fun.” Granted, “some results” is an understatement by Scheffler. He won 5 titles this year, including 2 majors. Despite a slow and frustrating start that also saw him break his waterbottle with his club, Mr. Inevitable inevitably started winning titles, and he hasn’t stopped since.

In fact, he also has his eyes set on his next tournament appearance. And no, it’s not the Ryder Cup. When he was asked about his schedule, Scheffler told the media, “Play Napa and then we’ll be in New York.” Napa Valley is the PGA Tour’s next destination for the 2025 Procore Championship. The tournament will be held at the Silverado Resort’s North Course in California from September 11-14. That is about two weeks from now, and also two weeks before the Ryder Cup.

Speaking about what he would do during the couple of two-week breaks he will get in the next month, Scottie said, “I’ll stay in my normal routine for the regular season. I’ll go home, I’ll take a couple of days off, and then I’ll get back to practicing, get ready for Napa, and then I’ll have another two weeks off, pretty similar routine to get ready for the Ryder Cup.”

Before traveling across the country to the West Coast, Scheffler will drop by his home in Dallas. Fans might also get to watch him practice a few rounds at his home courses of Royal Oaks Country Club and TPC Craig Ranch. Interestingly, once Scheffler is done playing in California, he will need to travel back to the East Coast for the 2025 Ryder Cup. His hometown of Dallas will fall in the middle once again, where he will take a few days off before flying to Bethpage, New York.

With his next appearance confirmed, what kind of competition will Scottie Scheffler face in the 2025 Procore Championship? Let’s take a look at the confirmed field.

Who will join Scottie Scheffler at Napa Valley?

In the 5 years since Scottie Scheffler joined the PGA Tour, he has never played in the Procore Championship. It will be his first time on the Silverado Resort’s North Course. And there are at least 10 golfers who will definitely be on the field with him for the tournament. During an interview talking about the Ryder Cup, Team U.S. captain Keegan Bradley had said, “The Procore Championship is an ideal setting to bring our team together,” thus confirming that the American squad will be at Napa Valley along with Scheffler.

However, the reason only 10 of them might make it instead of the remaining 11 from the 12-man Ryder Cup squad is because of Bryon DeChambeau‘s eligibility. Even though he has made the Team U.S. squad, the PGA Tour hasn’t given him an exemption to play in the Procore Championship in September. Disappointed with the update, DeChambeau confessed, “Yeah, it’s a scenario that’s unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV’s willing to let me play.” There is no further development on the situation yet.

Alternatively, Scottie Scheffler’s good friend, Max Homa, has also confirmed that he will be playing the tournament. After not making it through to the FedEx Cup playoffs, the 34-year-old will be returning to action after getting some great time off to spend with his newborn son, Austin.