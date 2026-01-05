Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Shares Cryptic Message as He Bids Fans ‘Goodbye’

Ted Scott is taking a sabbatical! No, he’s not going to stop being Scottie Scheffler‘s caddie. The veteran bagman will still carry the World No. 1’s kit when he eventually makes his PGA Tour return in 2026. However, Scott has just announced that he is taking a break from one particular aspect of his life.

According to his Instagram story, he’s planning to stay away from social media for an extended period. He wrote, “Goodbye Social Media. It’s time for prayer and fasting. Time for reflection. Time to grow closer to God. Return date TBD. 🙏”

The purpose of his departure from social media is still unclear but he mentioned that he will be focusing on prayers, fasting, and growing closer to God.

Scott is known to be a devout Christian as he often shares Bible verses and messages of faith on his social media handles. In fact, his sentiments also align with his boss, Scheffler, who is also a religious individual. The veteran caddie has also consistently shared Sunday Sermon posts on Instagram. He gives updates on the road and encourages everyone to read the Bible.

As such, those who follow Ted Scott probably won’t get any updates from him for a while, including his Sunday Sermon videos. As Scott navigates this period of reflection, all his followers can do is await his return.

As Scott takes a break from social media, it’s a good time to take a look at some of the guests he has had over for his Sunday Sermon videos.

Scottie Scheffler & Co. join Ted Scott for Sunday Sermon on Instagram

Fans previously got to see Scott collaborate with some big names from golf for his Sunday Sermon videos.

Unsurprisingly, one of them was Scottie Scheffler. The last time he was featured on one of Scott’s Instagram religious posts was after The Open Championship 2025 win. He shared one of the statements that Scheffler made at his press conference.

“I love the challenge, I love being able to play this game for a living. It’s one of the greatest joys of my life but does it fill the deepest wants and desires of my heart? Absolutely not,” Scheffler had said.

In his video, which also featured Nicholas John, Scott said that material glory and success are great, but they pale in comparison to human relationships.

Interestingly, Grant Horvat has also appeared on Scott’s Sunday Sermon video. With the influencer beside him, the caddie sent out a strong message to his followers. He said, “We’re talking about being a light into the world. You know, when you see a light, you don’t cover it under the basket. You put it on a nightstand so it can light up the room. And you know, the Bible talks a lot about light and darkness.”

Fans won’t get to see such collaborations for a while now that he has taken a break from social media. Hopefully, Ted Scott will soon reveal when he will be returning to Instagram.