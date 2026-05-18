Scottie Scheffler’s Secret Gesture Towards Local Policeman at Aronimink Speaks Volumes

We can’t say that Scottie Scheffler had the best title defence at the Aronimink Golf Club. The world #1 shot over par in two consecutive rounds on Friday and Saturday to push himself out of contention. His performance on Sunday wasn’t as impressive as he is known to deliver ordinarily. Yet, he had nothing but a smile on his face after completing his 72 holes in the 2026 PGA Championship.

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Sean Zak of GOLF.com revealed that Scottie Scheffler kindly tipped the locker room staff, packed up his trackman and gifted some signed gear to the local policeman who walked with him as security all week before leaving the course for the day. He drove off from Aronimink with a big smile, with a fourteenth-place finish.

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One might think that the golf world fixates on these major championships, that the players and caddies at the center of it all might sit around until the end of the round, but that does not always happen. They’re onto whatever is next. For Scheffler, what’s next is title defense at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

At first, at the PGA Championship, it seemed like Scheffler was going to be pushing for another win. He shot 3-under on Thursday and was one of the top scorers. However, two consecutive rounds of 1-over 71 pushed him down to -1. Going into Championship Sunday, he was sitting five strokes behind Alex Smalley on the leaderboard.

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Scheffler found the setup of the pins on the course frustrating. But as challenging as they were, he was still in good spirits for most of the event. It’s not the first time Scheffler has gifted someone a memento during the PGA Championship.

Back in 2024, after getting arrested outside the Valhalla Golf Club, he donated his autographed hat that he wore during the arrest to the charity auction in Louisville.

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Scheffler’s next trip in the Tour begins this week. And he will get another opportunity to defend a title.

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Scottie Scheffler visits his hometown to defend another title

Last year, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth faced off in Texas to win the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson on home soil. Both players reside in Dallas, Texas, the city where the event is played. After 72 holes were played, it was the world #1 who came out on top that time around.

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After being unable to defend his title at the Aronimink Golf Club, Scheffler will have another shot at achieving the feat at TPC Craig Ranch. He is already committed to the field of the $10.3 million event. With only a few days to go before the event begins, he might be near the TPC course practicing for it. As it is very close to his home, it will be convenient for him to travel to and from the venue as he desires.

Scheffler has already defended the WM Phoenix Open, the PLAYERS Championship, and the Memorial Tournament in the past. Winning the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson as well will be his fourth title defence. That is another Tiger Woods feat he could chase. The 82-time PGA Tour champion was able to defend several titles 23 times in his career. While it’s a tall mountain to climb, Scheffler has time on his hands to achieve the feat.