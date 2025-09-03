Scottie Scheffler’s True Character Summed Up by Ludvig Aberg 22 Days Before Face-Off

If there is anyone who has been able to even remotely emulate the success of greats like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in this era, it’s certainly Scottie Scheffler. The world #1 has been absolutely dominant over the last 4 years. He has won an unbelievable 18 career titles, including 4 majors. If he’s not winning, then there is a 42.3% chance that he will at least finish in the top 5 of the leaderboard. Despite all of it, Scheffler hasn’t let the success get to his head, and Ludvig Aberg acknowledged that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Swedish swingmaster joined the 5 Clubs podcast in their latest episode to discuss the Ryder Cup. During the interview, Gary Williams asked what stood out about Scheffler for him. Aberg honestly told Williams, “His golf speaks for itself. We’ve all seen it. We’ve all watched him win multiple tournaments over and over again. It seems like he’s doing it with such ease now. I feel like he’s really figured out how to put the extra gear in when he needs to.”

Scheffler certainly is methodical when it comes to his approach to golf. He knows exactly when to pace himself and when to hold back. There are tournaments where he goes all out, and then in some events, he just lies back and gets some practice in. Watching Scottie play, anyone can see that he is mostly in control of his game, except on a few occasions when the course doesn’t play in his favor. That is when fans have witnessed his bursts of anger, like they witnessed at TPC Scottsdale earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from those rare occasions, Scheffler is mostly able to maintain a calm and composed demeanor. And that reflects in his game as well. However, what really impressed Aberg is how his Ryder Cup rival presents himself among his peers. “I haven’t known him for that long. About two years, maybe, not even. And his rise has been quite substantial in the last couple of years, but he’s always been the same, as a person, ever since.”

Having achieved the kind of success he has, it would have been very easy for Scheffler to let it get to his head. He could have afforded to be a lot more boastful, and no one would have questioned his behavior. Instead, he chose to stay true to himself, not flaunt his trophies, riches, or go overboard in any way. He still lives in the family home that he had built years ago, and also used to drive the car his dad bought last decade. Just goes to show how down-to-earth he is as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ludvig continued to compliment Scottie’s personality as he added, “I think that’s more impressive because he’s got a lot of reasons to change in the way that he views things. It seems like he’s very grounded. He cares about the things that he cares about and nothing else. He really values those things, and that’s more impressive than winning 14 events in two years. Staying true to that is a big challenge, and it seems like he’s doing a really good job of that.”

via Imago Image Credit: @scottie.scheffler/Instagram

AD

There is no question that Scottie Scheffler is one of the most genuine golfers in the world. He hasn’t let his status ruin the way he thinks. And that is one of the reasons he has received so much love from the fans. Even when he is making ravioli using a wine glass instead of a rolling pin, or serving Chocolate Chip Cookies with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream for his Champions Dinner dessert. But is that the reason why he gets a better reception from the media as compared to Tiger Woods?

Does Scottie Scheffler’s genuine self help him win over the media, unlike Tiger Woods’s caution?

As great as Tiger Woods was on the course, he could never crack the formula of dealing with the reporters. Being the top guy in the sport’s history, every journalist always wanted to cover every aspect of his life. The big cat couldn’t handle how much the media houses had interfered in his personal life. Speaking to LA Times, he said, “I have been dismayed to realize the full extent of what tabloid scrutiny really means.” Woods never had a great relationship with the journalists throughout his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Scottie Scheffler has had his fair share of controversies mostly surrounding his misconduct on the course. However, he has still been able to have an open dialogue with the reporters about everything. Whether its about expressing anger on the course or the momentary joy after winning a title, the world #1 has never shied away from speaking his mind. And that has made him quite accessible and a much more likeable figure in the community. Even Andrew Novak complimented him for that.

While he may be a long way away from conquering some of the biggest targets of Tiger Woods, one thing Scottie Scheffler has certainly overcome is his public image. Ludvig Aberg’s acknowledgement of his character only confirms it further.