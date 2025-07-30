Scottie Scheffler Seen Laughing Off His Arrest Scandal 14-Months After the Incident

According to Norse mythology, Valhalla opens its gates for warriors fallen in battle. But on Friday, May 17, 2024, it welcomed a convict who was imprisoned for rash driving on his way there. Scottie Scheffler‘s infamous arrest on his way to play the second round of the PGA Championship is still one of the biggest headlines from last year. The image of him in an orange jumpsuit is still fresh in everyone’s mind. More than a year later, the world #1 has already dominated the major and captured the Wanamaker Trophy. But he still remembers the prison experience from last year. In fact, unlike 2024, Scheffler finds the incident to be hilarious.

In a quick-fire interview during the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, he was asked about the funniest thing a fan has told him. Scheffler replied, “A few yelled at a tournament last year, ‘dropping charges and dropping putts,'” before laughing about it. Back at Valhalla last year, he would have probably been a bit tense about it. Even in the post-round interview with NBC on the day of his arrest, he mentioned, “I tried to get my heart rate down as much as I could today, but like I said, I still feel like my head is spinning a little bit.”

However, at the end of the day, everything went well, and Scheffler did make it back to the course. He shot a 66 in the second round and finished T8 on Sunday. But he has certainly come a long way from having his head spinning about it last year to making fun of the incident today. But those who have seen the sequel to the iconic golf movie know how comfortable Scottie is with the entire situation.

Happy Gilmore 2 featured a few hilarious scenes of Scottie Scheffler, poking fun at the incident that occurred in Valhalla. So if you’ve not watched the movie yet, we’re here to warn you, there will be spoilers ahead.

Scottie Scheffler gets comfortable with his bad boy persona in Happy Gilmore 2

Apart from his few bursts of anger on the course, Scottie Scheffler is often considered a Boy Scout of the PGA Tour. But the prison incident really showed a different side to him. Fans were shocked to learn about his arrest as they shared their views in the video shared by Jeff Darlington. Scheffler did make a return and ended up winning a few more titles after that. However, in the first few months of 2025, a winless run got the better of him as he was in the spotlight again. His misconduct in the course resulted in the internet calling him a “thug.”

However, no one would have expected Scottie to get so comfortable with the image when Happy Gilmore 2 was released. The movie saw the world #1 throw a punch, get arrested once again, and spend 3 days in prison (for chicken fingers). While the whole scenario was filmed to be hilarious, it’s evident that Scottie Scheffler is quite comfortable with the new persona that he has picked up after his arrest in 2024.