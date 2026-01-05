Scottie Scheffler Set to Join Tiger Woods in $100M Club That Took Rory McIlroy 15 Years – Report

Rory McIlroy became an official member of the PGA Tour in 2010. Scottie Scheffler received his card in 2020. Despite a decade between their memberships, the world #1 is set to join an illustrious club that the Irishman needed 15 years to reach.

Reaching $100 million in PGA Tour career earnings is not an easy feat. Tiger Woods may have made it seem easy, but he was in a league of his own during his prime. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he was the first one to achieve it.

During his time, Woods didn’t play in the $20 million Signature events. He wasn’t a part of $15 million+ purses for majors. Yet, he surpassed the $100 million PGA Tour earnings feat by winning consistently. Given his future on the PGA Tour is still uncertain, he has made a whopping $121 million from it so far.

After a splendid 2025, McIlroy managed to earn nearly $17 million last season. Busy with TGL and enjoying the off-season, his efforts last year helped him surpass the $100 million mark. Today, the Irishman is sitting at nearly $108 million in career earnings from the PGA Tour.

Yes, it took 15 years to achieve the feat. Along the way, McIlroy also managed to win 29 PGA Tour titles. Still only 36, he is on the path to surpassing Woods in overall career earnings before he retires. However, he still might not be the highest earner in the PGA Tour history.

Scottie Scheffler has absolutely dominated the last four seasons of the PGA Tour, and that has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth in a very short time.

After four years of annihilating his peers, Scheffler has managed to earn nearly $99.5 million. Judging by his form and consistency, he is not planning to slow down anytime soon. In fact, he might end up replacing McIlroy in the second spot before overtaking Woods in 2026 itself.

And if Scheffler ends up imitating his success from 2025, then he will easily leave Woods behind. Last season, he managed to earn about $27.7 million. If he gets close to that figure this year as well, then he will end up with overall PGA Tour career earnings of over $127 million.

On the other hand, if McIlroy earns the same paychecks as he did in 2025, then his total earnings would reach around $125 million. Both pros are lined up to comfortably surpass Woods if they continue to find success in 2026. However, despite being $9 million ahead of Scheffler, McIlroy still might not top the list at the end of the year.

That being said, becoming the highest-earning PGA Tour player might not be Scottie Scheffler’s primary goal for 2026. Nor will it be surpassing his rival, Rory McIlroy. He might have a few other goals in his mind going into the season.

Scottie Scheffler’s probable goals for 2026

Back in 2024, Scottie Scheffler admitted that earning a lot of money was never his goal when he became a PGA Tour player. He may be making tens of millions of dollars every season, but he won’t be too bothered about the PGA Tour earnings record, especially since he will have bigger goals to worry about in 2026.

One of his first missions will probably be to become the seventh Grand Slam champion. After McIlroy achieved the feat in 2025, Scheffler went on to grab the Wanamaker Championship and the Claret Jug. Now, he only needs a U.S. Open win to achieve the record.

Interestingly, this is another big record that McIlroy needed 15 years to overcome. But the world #1 might break it in just his sixth season on the PGA Tour. Interestingly, the day the Shinnecock Hills major concludes is also Scheffler’s 30th birthday. Becoming a Grand Slam champion will probably be the best way to celebrate the day.

Another feat Scheffler might want to match with Woods will be continuing to win the Player of the Year award. Back in December 2025, he won his fourth consecutive Jack Nicklaus Trophy after beating McIlroy. After completing his four-peat, he only needs one more POTY title to tie with the Big Cat’s all-time record.

Woods won it five times in a row from 1999 to 2003. If Scheffler wins the award again this year, then he will tie with the 15-time major winner. He will also have a shot at beating his idol’s record in 2027. This is another goal that might really excite Scottie Scheffler.