Scottie Scheffler Takes Serious Measures to Prevent Repeat of Hand Injury Crisis

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, Scottie Scheffler reveals whether he will be indulging in a particular Christmas tradition, having suffered due to it last year. The article also sheds light on the World No. 1's irritable behavior after the incident last year. Scheffler himself provides clarity on one particular incident which became a talking point.

Do you know someone who uses a wine glass as a rolling pin to make ravioli? Well, if you are a golf fan, then you probably do. Scottie Scheffler made the practice famous after he cut his hand trying to make paper-thin ravioli dough sheets for Christmas in 2024. That cost him two months of golf and six months of frustration. As this year’s Christmas gets closer, the World’s No. 1 is going to be asked the question once again: “Who’s cooking the ravioli?”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He recently appeared in an interview for Barstool Sports’ Wake Up Barstool, during which the host stated that he was concerned about him cutting his hand again. So he and the golf world wanted to know who would be making the ravioli on Christmas this year.

“I definitely will not partake in any cooking,” Scheffler confirmed. He added, “We actually had some ravioli for Thanksgiving as well, which was pretty fun. But nobody cooked it. I think, if we’re doing ravioli, probably, it’s going to be the frozen ravioli, and you heat it up,” before laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as fans wouldn’t want Scheffler to have frozen ravioli, we can assume they would prefer him not getting injured. While rolling the dough to make the ravioli sheet last December, Scheffler shattered the glass and injured his hand. That ruled him out of action for nearly two months.

He skipped all the events in January and only returned to action in February 2025. However, his frustration didn’t end there. It took him some time to find his rhythm back. It wasn’t until May 2025 that Scheffler finally won his first title of the season. And until then, he wasn’t too happy with himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, during his bad run of form, fans saw a side of Scottie Scheffler they hadn’t seen for quite some time.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler’s injury led to him revealing his true nature

As hilarious as the ravioli incident was, Scottie Scheffler’s bad run of form showed an ugly side to his competitiveness. He may be a gracious winner, but the World No. 1 certainly doesn’t like to lose.

During the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler was seen striking his golf bag with his iron after a poor stroke. His temper tantrum received a lot of backlash from the netizens.

Ryan Lavner also talked about how Scheffler had been snarky during that period. In a Rex & Lav podcast, he said that Scheffler didn’t like the reporters questioning him about his putting. Hence, he was responding quite sarcastically instead of being his usual self.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheffler also admitted that he tried to avoid being in the picture during Rory McIlroy‘s celebratory moment at Augusta National. He was criticized for trying to avoid the Irishman. But as Scheffler explained, he didn’t understand the nature of the situation McIlroy was in, and he wanted to let him have his moment. Especially after he lost the Masters Tournament himself.