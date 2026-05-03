Scottie Scheffler Under Pressure as Cameron Young’s $3.6M Win Reveals Costly Flaws: ‘Need to Clean Up’

Having a dominating force like Scottie Scheffler on the field with you can always feel intimidating. But Cameron Young didn’t let that get to his head. In fact, he owned the Blue Monster Course this weekend to claim the 2026 Cadillac Championship. That left Scheffler so impressed that he has decided to clean his act up before his next appearance on the fairway.

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When asked about his plans for next week, Scheffler told the reporters, “Go home tonight, hopefully, and get ready for the PGA. A lot of positives. Some stuff I can clean up, but overall, definitely some positives from the last few weeks.”

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Over the last few weeks, the world #1 has already seen Young win twice. The 28-year-old, who will turn 29 on May 7, 2026, first beat him at TPC Sawgrass to claim The PLAYERS Championship. He also grabbed a T3 finish in the Masters Tournament, one stroke behind Scheffler. And now, Young has captured the Cadillac Championship.

On the other hand, Scheffler started the year with a win in the American Express. But he slowly fell off the radar before picking up pace again at Augusta National. The Cadillac Championship is his third consecutive solo runner-up finish.

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Despite his consistency, Scheffler hasn’t delivered results as consistently as he would have liked. On the other hand, Young has already won twice this year. And both of them were huge events. That has left quite an impression on him.

“Every time I’ve played with him, I’ve always been impressed with his game. This week, he hit a lot of quality shots. A lot of quality iron shots, quality tee shots, especially on the holes where it really matters. There are some tee shots out here that are really difficult, and he stepped up and hit the shots.”

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“On the greens, he was unbelievable this week. First 27 holes, I don’t think he missed anything really. It was nuts. Guy was just holing everything. When you’re hitting really good shots and holing a lot of putts, that’s a recipe to run away with a golf tournament.”

Scheffler had first-hand experience of watching Young’s brilliant performance this week. They played three of the four rounds together. And what he said is true, the 28-year-old was flawless in the first 27 holes. He shot 12 birdies and didn’t commit a single error. That really set him up with an amazing lead going into the weekend.

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While Young was enjoying himself at Trump National Doral, Scheffler didn’t really have that good of a time on the course. And his reactions justified that.

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Scottie Scheffler was far from inspired by Cameron Young on the Blue Monster Course greens

Getting so close, but still being so far, must truly be frustrating. But unlike the 2026 Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage, Scottie Scheffler wasn’t nearly as close to competing at Trump National Doral.

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As mentioned, Cameron Young had already run away with the lead. In fact, he won the 2026 Cadillac Championship by 6 strokes in the end. However, Scheffler was still upset with the opportunities he missed on the greens. Even if he faced an impossible challenge.

On the ninth hole, the world #1 had a shot at making par with a 5-footer. It was a relatively easy putt, one that a player of Scheffler’s calibre shouldn’t have any trouble with. However, he still managed to roll it to the left. That left him frustrated as he ranted about it to Ted Scott.

He talked about taking a lot of positives from the tournament. Hopefully, Scheffler also plans to work on his temper when he returns to the fairway at the Aronimink Golf Club. Especially if he plans to defend the title successfully.