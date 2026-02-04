Scottie Scheffler Upstaged as Toddler Son’s Golf Skills Draw Loud Reactions at WM Phoenix Open

Scheffler is doing it again at TPC Scottsdale. The world #1 has won the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 and 2023. In fact, it was the first title win of his career. However, it’s not Scottie Scheffler who is stealing the show in Arizona at the moment. It’s his son, Bennett Scheffler, who is receiving loud cheers from the spectators for hitting the ball off the fairway.

Gabby Herzig of The Athletic shared a video of Mr. Inevitable’s son with a caption, “Everyone here to see Travis Kelce, but the real storyline is Bennett Scheffler has a club in his hand.”

In the short 10-second clip, Bennett was seen aggressively hitting a ball with a plastic club. He swung at it twice before finally making contact. The spectators let out a loud cheer once he finally struck the ball. He immediately pranced off in the opposite direction as if he had completed his mission successfully.

Scheffler has already been training his son to pursue a career as a golf professional. In fact, looking at how Bennett has been regularly watching his father win, one fan even suggested, “He’ll be breaking 80 before we know it…” Now that would be a day even the world’s #1 would be eagerly waiting for.