Scottie Scheffler’s Temper Tantrum At Memphis Gets Bashed By Golf Fans : ‘Culture Problem’

Scottie Scheffler has lost his cool again! No, we’re not talking about him smacking the bejesus out of Harley to get arrested on Happy Gilmore 2. As hilarious as that was, what the world #1 did in Memphis also warrants him to be put in cuffs. It’s another one of Scheffler’s outbursts. And it’s not even like he isn’t winning anything anymore. The Dallas local has just come off a remarkable season with 4 titles, including 2 majors. So what got him heated up in Memphis? Well, it was just that, the heat!

Playing in the hot summer sun at TPC Southwind, Scheffler was chasing down an incredible effort from Tommy Fleetwood that pushed the Englishman to the top of the table. There wasn’t much difference between what both players scored on the day. The 3-time major winner managed a 4-under 66 to end his round, while Fleetwood got a 6-under 64. However, their respective 1st round efforts put a 6-stroke difference between them.

Midway through his round, on the 10th hole, Scheffler was trying to escape a bunker sitting just outside the green. At that point, he was only 1 stroke behind his English rival. Trying to get an advantage, the 17-time PGA Tour champion hit a hard wedge shot that jumped high out of the dunes and rolled fast towards the hole and past it. It did narrowly miss the cup, for which Scheffler deserves the credit for his accuracy in terms of direction. However, when it comes to ball control, this wasn’t the best shot he has hit by a mile.

In fact, a mile is how far it would have rolled on if it wasn’t stopped by the rough on the other side of the green. Watching where the ball stopped, a frustrated drama slayer dug into the sand with his wedge multiple times, probably breaking it in the process. It’s not that “Scottie doesn’t know” how to use the club, but on this occasion, the heat, not being at the top of the leaderboard, and the overshot chip were a bit too overwhelming for him.

Scheffler’s strong reaction received a strong response from the fans on the tweet posted by Golf Central about the incident. And judging by the comments, they had already had enough of Scottie’s immature behavior.

Scottie Scheffler’s outburst gets him busted by the community

Being the best golfer in the world, you’re supposed to present yourself in a respectable manner in front of the fans. It’s your responsibility to be a role model for the young and an inspiration to those who aspire to pursue the sport. However, Scottie Scheffler was far from it, and a fan didn’t shy away from expressing the same. They said, “Yes. Scottie is a petulant child when things dont go his way. Please stop acting surprised at this.” After the numerous episodes of anger fans have witnessed from Scottie Scheffler in 2025, they truly shouldn’t be surprised by him losing his cool every now and then. One of his most famous outbursts happened in the 2025 U.S. Open, where he was seen digging into the fairway after a good shot on the green rolled away from the hole.

Another fan found the entire situation hilarious as they wrote, “Frustrated Scottie is so funny. Poor champ.” They believe that despite him accomplishing so much, he doesn’t possess the sportsmanship to behave cordially under pressure situations or when things get rough on the course. That is one of the things Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, wanted his boss to get under control before they started working together back in 2021. There was also a fan who wrote, “Scottie Scheffler is crashing out on my TV🤣🤣.” Seems like watching Scheffler lose his mind is just as entertaining as watching him win for the fans.

Frustrated with the continued misconduct of Scheffler, someone also suggested, “If the tour is going to continue to ignore this stuff, maybe they can offer anger management classes for most of these guys, a little professionalism isn’t asking much. Golf is supposed to be a game of etiquette. The tour has a culture problem.” While the PGA Tour has been hesitant to penalize its top players, the slow play controversy being one of the glaring issues recently, Jay Monahan & Brian Rolapp can certainly help their players get the right care to deal with their anger issues.

Someone tried to shift the blame away from the PGA Tour by commenting, “Scottie pulled a Hatton? A Rahm? A Garcia? Oh the humanity! ⛳️” Tyrrell Hatton is known for being emotional and aggressive when it comes to his performance. He is also quite critical of his own game. Jon Rahm had a moment of outrage during The Open 2025 when a fan tried to disturb him during his drive. Sergio Garcia is also known to react angrily on the course at times after a stroke or at the supporters.