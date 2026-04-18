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Senior PGA Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

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Apr 18, 2026 | 4:45 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Senior PGA Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

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Apr 18, 2026 | 4:45 PM EDT

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Bernhard Langer & Co. are fighting hard to claim the first major of the PGA Tour Champions in 2026. The Senior PGA Championship is being battled for at The Concession Golf Club this week. Played only days after the Masters Tournament, this kicks off the biggest stage of professional golf for the veteran golfers. And they are all eager to win the title at Bradenton this weekend. But the trophy is not the only appealing aspect for the potential champion. They will also be eager to win a substantial prize from the event’s exciting purse.

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Senior PGA Championship 2026 – Prize money breakdown

Being a major, the Senior PGA Championship 2026 boasts an impressive purse. However, unlike last year, the total prize money for the tournament has dropped. In 2025, the Senior PGA Championship was played for a $3.5 million purse. The prize money for the 2026 edition of the tournament is $3 million.

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The 2025 champion, Ángel Cabrera, earned a substantial prize of $630,000. This year, the winner’s share will be $540,000. While the final prize amount may be smaller, it’s worth noting that the winner’s share is more than 15%, which is the standard distribution rule according to the PGA Tour Champions’ prize money distribution chart. Let’s look at what each position will earn the players on Sunday evening:

PositionPrize Money
1$540,000
2$324,000
3$204,000
4$144,000
5$120,000
6$106,550
7$99,750
8$93,170
9$86,920
10$80,950
11$75,270
12$69,880
13$64,760
14$59,930
15$55,390
16$51,130
17$47,150
18$43,460
19$40,050
20$36,930
21$34,090
22$31,530
23$29,260
24$27,410
25$25,640
26$23,930
27$22,300
28$20,740
29$19,240
30$17,820
31$16,690
32$15,690
33$14,840
34$14,130
35$13,560
36$13,020
37$12,500
38$11,990
39$11,490
40$11,010
41$10,540
42$10,080
43$9,640
44$9,220
45$8,810
46$8,410
47$8,020
48$7,660
49$7,300
50$6,960
51$6,630
52$6,320
53$6,020
54$5,740
55$5,470
56$5,210
57$4,970
58$4,770
59$4,600
60$4,460
61$4,350
62$4,260
63$4,180
64$4,110
65$4,050
66$3,990
67$3,930
68$3,870
69$3,810
70$3,750

After the cut on Friday, 70 players and ties are bound to earn at least a $3,750 paycheck. However, if there are too many cuts beyond the 70th position, then the final prize money for each position might change.

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It’s also worth noting that everyone participating in the major will also get a nominal check. If they haven’t earned prize money, then players will receive a $1,000 paycheck for playing at The Concession Golf Club.

That said, let’s look at what has happened in the first round of the tournament.

Reviewing round 1 of the Senior PGA Championship 2026

Three players led the field at the conclusion of the first round. German legend and the most successful PGA Tour Champions player, Bernhard Langer, was one of them. He shot a 6-under 66 to kick off his campaign in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

He wasn’t the only one. The top performer from last year, Miguel Angel Jiménez, also managed the same score. Unlike Langer, who ran into a little trouble with a bogey and a double bogey, the Spanish legend was able to control his performance much better. He only had one error of a bogey on the 13th hole throughout Thursday.

Lastly, coming off three wins in 2025 and two top-10 finishes this year, Steve Allan also had an outstanding round of 6-under 66. His performance was probably the best among the first-place ties, as he had a flawless round with six birdies.

With three more rounds to go, it will be interesting to see if either of them actually wins it. It’s worth noting that the defending champion, Cabrera, is on the verge of missing the cut after a 9-over 81 in the first round.

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Molin Sheth

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Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

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Riya Singhal

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