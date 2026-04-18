Senior PGA Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Bernhard Langer & Co. are fighting hard to claim the first major of the PGA Tour Champions in 2026. The Senior PGA Championship is being battled for at The Concession Golf Club this week. Played only days after the Masters Tournament, this kicks off the biggest stage of professional golf for the veteran golfers. And they are all eager to win the title at Bradenton this weekend. But the trophy is not the only appealing aspect for the potential champion. They will also be eager to win a substantial prize from the event’s exciting purse.

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Senior PGA Championship 2026 – Prize money breakdown

Being a major, the Senior PGA Championship 2026 boasts an impressive purse. However, unlike last year, the total prize money for the tournament has dropped. In 2025, the Senior PGA Championship was played for a $3.5 million purse. The prize money for the 2026 edition of the tournament is $3 million.

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The 2025 champion, Ángel Cabrera, earned a substantial prize of $630,000. This year, the winner’s share will be $540,000. While the final prize amount may be smaller, it’s worth noting that the winner’s share is more than 15%, which is the standard distribution rule according to the PGA Tour Champions’ prize money distribution chart. Let’s look at what each position will earn the players on Sunday evening:

Position Prize Money 1 $540,000 2 $324,000 3 $204,000 4 $144,000 5 $120,000 6 $106,550 7 $99,750 8 $93,170 9 $86,920 10 $80,950 11 $75,270 12 $69,880 13 $64,760 14 $59,930 15 $55,390 16 $51,130 17 $47,150 18 $43,460 19 $40,050 20 $36,930 21 $34,090 22 $31,530 23 $29,260 24 $27,410 25 $25,640 26 $23,930 27 $22,300 28 $20,740 29 $19,240 30 $17,820 31 $16,690 32 $15,690 33 $14,840 34 $14,130 35 $13,560 36 $13,020 37 $12,500 38 $11,990 39 $11,490 40 $11,010 41 $10,540 42 $10,080 43 $9,640 44 $9,220 45 $8,810 46 $8,410 47 $8,020 48 $7,660 49 $7,300 50 $6,960 51 $6,630 52 $6,320 53 $6,020 54 $5,740 55 $5,470 56 $5,210 57 $4,970 58 $4,770 59 $4,600 60 $4,460 61 $4,350 62 $4,260 63 $4,180 64 $4,110 65 $4,050 66 $3,990 67 $3,930 68 $3,870 69 $3,810 70 $3,750

After the cut on Friday, 70 players and ties are bound to earn at least a $3,750 paycheck. However, if there are too many cuts beyond the 70th position, then the final prize money for each position might change.

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It’s also worth noting that everyone participating in the major will also get a nominal check. If they haven’t earned prize money, then players will receive a $1,000 paycheck for playing at The Concession Golf Club.

That said, let’s look at what has happened in the first round of the tournament.

Reviewing round 1 of the Senior PGA Championship 2026

Three players led the field at the conclusion of the first round. German legend and the most successful PGA Tour Champions player, Bernhard Langer, was one of them. He shot a 6-under 66 to kick off his campaign in the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

He wasn’t the only one. The top performer from last year, Miguel Angel Jiménez, also managed the same score. Unlike Langer, who ran into a little trouble with a bogey and a double bogey, the Spanish legend was able to control his performance much better. He only had one error of a bogey on the 13th hole throughout Thursday.

Lastly, coming off three wins in 2025 and two top-10 finishes this year, Steve Allan also had an outstanding round of 6-under 66. His performance was probably the best among the first-place ties, as he had a flawless round with six birdies.

With three more rounds to go, it will be interesting to see if either of them actually wins it. It’s worth noting that the defending champion, Cabrera, is on the verge of missing the cut after a 9-over 81 in the first round.