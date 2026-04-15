Sergio Garcia Addresses Concerning Reports of LIV Golf’s Demise With Strong 4-Word Message

Rumors about LIV Golf shutting down are spreading like wildfire. Yasir Al-Rumayyan & Co. have called an emergency meeting in Manhattan to discuss the future of the league. Some are also suggesting that there might be an announcement of a merger. It’s uncertain what is really going to happen. And when Sergio Garcia was asked about it, he claimed that even he isn’t aware of the situation.

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During the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico presser, a reporter asked the Fireballs GC captain to comment on the situation. Garcia simply stated, “No, we have not heard anything. That is not what Yasir already told us at the beginning of the season. He is behind us. They have a project of many years.”

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Seems like Garcia is also oblivious about the situation occurring in the LIV Golf headquarters at the moment. Like other players, he and his team are preparing for LIV Golf Mexico 2026 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. And when the news finally breaks, they will be hearing it for the first time like the fans.

Interestingly, reports of the players being unaware of it had already broken a while ago. The Telegraph confirmed that the pros weren’t aware of what was going on at the emergency meeting. They also shared a quote from another golfer.

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“I’ll be honest. None of the players have heard anything. It’s hopefully a merger. Everyone gathers at Augusta, don’t they?” one of the LIV Golf pros told the reporters.

A merger announcement is certainly a possibility. But after the result the LIV Golf players produced at Augusta National, they might not attract enough interest to curate a merger. Besides, the DP World Tour had already confirmed that even if it does happen, it will take them some time to finalize the terms.

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So what could be the reason behind the emergency meeting?

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Will Sergio Garcia and the LIV Golf see any major changes before the event in Mexico tees off?

The latest news from Club de Golf Chapultepec confirmed that the tee times for LIV Golf Mexico 2026 have been revealed. On any other day, that would have helped the player practice more intensely. However, that isn’t the case this time around.

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As Rich Lerner of Golf Channel confirmed, “LIV players are ‘awaiting their fate’ and may learn more this afternoon. Tee times have been released for LIV Mexico as reports emerge that operations are ‘business as usual’ so far today, following a report that LIV execs met for an emergency meeting in NYC.”

Even the players seem to be on the edge of their seats about the situation. They aren’t used to being kept in the dark. Especially those who are also shareholders in the league and not just a part of the roster.

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Rumors suggest that the announcement will be released by mid-afternoon today. Until then, all Sergio Garcia and everyone else can do is wait.