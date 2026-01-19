Sergio Garcia Received Harsh Reality Check After European Pro Rejected His LIV Golf Offer

At 21, Angel Ayora has only started his journey as a pro golfer. He became a full-time member of the DP World Tour in 2025. And the Spanish youngster worked hard by playing 31 events throughout the season, looking for his first win in Europe. That is probably what impressed Sergio Garcia & Co. as they were looking to add a fellow countryman to their roster. Unfortunately, playing for LIV Golf was never on Ayora’s checklist.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview for Today’s Golfer with Ben Parsons, Ayora admitted, “I had the chance to go there. I told [Garcia] it was a pleasure for me to be a part of his team, but I told him my dream is to play on the PGA Tour, so I’m going to try to keep this path.”

“I want to be at the top 50 in the world, and I want to play the majors and everything, so I think the right path for me is to stay here on DP and trying to get a PGA Tour card and play there. That’s what I want to do, so I’m going to fight for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems Ayora wants to follow the same path as Marco Penge as he wants to earn his way into the PGA Tour. He got incredibly close to getting his card in 2025 itself as he finished 20th on the R2DR leaderboard. Notably, he was only three spots away from receiving his membership.

Ayora also mentioned that he wants to be in the top-50 in the world. With LIV Golf’s OWGR status still unconfirmed, Scott O’Neil & Co. are continuing to lose out on great talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, the 21-year-old has had a great start to the 2026 season as well.