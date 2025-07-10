Seve Ballesteros’s Short Game: Top Three Tips From 3x Open Champion

Seve Ballesteros is considered one of the greatest European golfers in history. He is idolized by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and many other players who grew up watching him. The Spanish legend redefined the sport by introducing unique techniques that were more suitable for players who weren’t power hitters. Yes, that’s what was unique about Ballesteros. He wasn’t an emphatic driver of the ball. But he more than made up for his lack of power with his outstanding command over the short game.

We’re here today to discuss short game tips shared by El Matador himself as he shared his wisdom with the world. So let’s get right to it.

Chipping

Seve Ballesteros studied every aspect of the chip before he even connected the stroke. His technique heavily relied on how well he is able to understand every lie. From that point on till he swung his club, the late Spanish legend went through several routines that ensured he was as close to accurate as possible.

Read the depth and angle of the lie.

Follow the path to the cup.

Imagine how different types of chips will play out in this situation in his mind.

Pick the right club that would be perfect for the situation.

Rehearse the shot with his right arm a few times without using the club.

Other important elements that Ballesteros always kept in mind were to always have a soft touch and avoid bringing the wrist into play as much as possible. That gave him more control over his chips and helped him achieve the desired result often.

Sand saves

Things can get tricky when your ball gets stuck in the dunes. Luckily, Ballesteros had an escape plan for every time of bunker situation you can imagine. Let’s run through different lies of balls and how to tackle those situations.

On Decline : If the ball is lying on a downward slope, it’s important to position yourself a little more towards your rear foot. That way, you can avoid thinning the top of the ball on your drive. It’s also important to adjust your swing to ensure that it doesn’t catch another surface on the way. A clean downward swing at the right angle will ensure you hit the perfect escape shot.

: If the ball is lying on a downward slope, it’s important to position yourself a little more towards your rear foot. That way, you can avoid thinning the top of the ball on your drive. It’s also important to adjust your swing to ensure that it doesn’t catch another surface on the way. A clean downward swing at the right angle will ensure you hit the perfect escape shot. On Incline : If the ball is on the incline of the bunker, you should be positioned more towards your leading foot. That will help you avoid digging into the sand and connecting to the center of the ball. Just like on the decline, you should adjust your swing on the incline as well to get the right angle on your stroke.

: If the ball is on the incline of the bunker, you should be positioned more towards your leading foot. That will help you avoid digging into the sand and connecting to the center of the ball. Just like on the decline, you should adjust your swing on the incline as well to get the right angle on your stroke. Above Leading Foot : If the ball lies above where your feet then it makes it easier to swing through it. You only need to make minor modifications to your swing to ensure you get optimum contact. You can also use the wrist if it’s a little too high or if the cup is not at an incline. That way, you will avoid giving the ball too much air and get more accurate sand saves.

: If the ball lies above where your feet then it makes it easier to swing through it. You only need to make minor modifications to your swing to ensure you get optimum contact. You can also use the wrist if it’s a little too high or if the cup is not at an incline. That way, you will avoid giving the ball too much air and get more accurate sand saves. Below Leading Foot: When the ball is under your feet, you will need to adjust your posture accordingly. Swinging might be a little bit challenging, but it won’t be much different from your natural stance. However, it’s important to keep the face of the clubhead open when hitting the ball in such a situation. This ensures that you get enough contact to bounce the ball out of the sand.

Putting

Another trick in Seve Ballesteros’s book was with the putter. Like any short game expert, the Spaniard was spectacular on the green. However, he took a unique approach to ensure his putts maintained more control than those of his rivals. Unlike most who aim to hit clean off the center of the face, Ballesteros aimed to hit his strokes with the edge of the clubhead. The reason? He tried to spin the ball inward and outward.

As the late legend explained it himself, golfers are often afraid of the break, and they either underhit or overhit their putts to make the best out of the situation. What he did in such situations was that he didn’t follow the natural line of the break. Instead, he would pick an inside line and give the ball a bit of a spin according to the break. That way, when it does reach the curve a little late, it’s just as effective a hit as it would have been following the line. The only difference in Ballesteros’s method was that, as he didn’t hit from the center of the face, he had more control over the speed of the ball. That and the added spin produced the optimum result.

Following these simple tips might make you the next Seve Ballesteros, but they will certainly help you escape from tricky positions.