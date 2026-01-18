Shane Lowry Fumes After Wasting Chance to ‘Beat’ Rory Mcllroy at $2.75 Million Tournament

Even though they are really good friends, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy still enjoy competing against each other on the course. They went head-to-head at Pebble Beach last year, where McIlroy came out on top. Lowry had the opportunity to get some payback at Dubai Creek Resort. But he failed to win the event in the end, and he was pretty disappointed about it.

Lowry told Evin Priest of Golf Digest, “This is going to hurt, like, for a day or two. I haven’t won in a few years, and it’s hard to get over the line. I know this is not like the biggest tournament in the world, you still get [a chance] to beat Rory McIlroy down the stretch, and I almost did that.”

Just like McIlroy, Lowry also finished the tournament at T3 with an 8-under par. He was two strokes away from capturing his first win in the Dubai Invitational.