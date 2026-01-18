brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Shane Lowry Fumes After Wasting Chance to ‘Beat’ Rory Mcllroy at $2.75 Million Tournament

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:14 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Shane Lowry Fumes After Wasting Chance to ‘Beat’ Rory Mcllroy at $2.75 Million Tournament

ByMolin Sheth

Jan 18, 2026 | 9:14 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Even though they are really good friends, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy still enjoy competing against each other on the course. They went head-to-head at Pebble Beach last year, where McIlroy came out on top. Lowry had the opportunity to get some payback at Dubai Creek Resort. But he failed to win the event in the end, and he was pretty disappointed about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lowry told Evin Priest of Golf Digest, “This is going to hurt, like, for a day or two. I haven’t won in a few years, and it’s hard to get over the line. I know this is not like the biggest tournament in the world, you still get [a chance] to beat Rory McIlroy down the stretch, and I almost did that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like McIlroy, Lowry also finished the tournament at T3 with an 8-under par. He was two strokes away from capturing his first win in the Dubai Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved