Shane Lowry Gets Honest About Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open Win While He Faced Struggles

Close friends Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had contrasting experiences at The K Club last week. The world #2 started slow, but made an amazing comeback over the weekend for an emotional win. However, the one from the Republic of Ireland struggled to really dominate across all four days of the event. He finished T15, 10 strokes off the top. Yet, Lowry was grateful to play on home soil.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hours after the conclusion of the tournament, probably after getting some rest, Shane shared an Instagram post about the Irish Open. He wrote, “I always say it… the Amgen Irish Open is one of the best tournaments in the world. The venue, the sponsor and the crowds put on an amazing show this week.” The spectators at The K Club were truly remarkable. They cheered every stroke of the Irishman and followed his game closely. The tournament was also well organized without any disruptions.

While Lowry was not in contention for the title, he may have watched what Rory McIlroy achieved on the course. And the Irishman couldn’t help but acknowledge his friend’s efforts, “As for Rory…. Unreal stuff on 18 yesterday. The kids standing around that green will remember that roar for a long time.” The Grand Slam champion needed an eagle on the 18th hole to make the playoffs as his ball sat 27 feet away from the cup. The broadcast captured the young fans on the sidelines cheering out loud when they saw McIlroy’s ball drop to confirm that the tournament would go beyond the regulation 72 holes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That was not the end of the action on the 18th hole. McIlroy came back on the spot three more times, along with Joakim Lagergren, for three more holes of the playoff. In the end, it was a mishit by the Swede that gave the Irishman the breathing space to get a comfortable win. It was McIlroy’s second Irish Open win and also the second time he won it at the same venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Lowry (@shanelowrygolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane Lowry may have lost on home soil, but he will get another opportunity to compete with Rory McIlroy & Co. before the Ryder Cup. And the 3-time PGA Tour champion is looking forward to it.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane Lowry anticipates another exciting contest against Rory McIlroy & Co.

Shane Lowry ended his Instagram post with “Exciting few weeks ahead for me now. Onwards and upwards ☘️.” While the 2025 Ryder Cup is on the horizon, there is another big challenge he will face before he heads to Bethpage. And that will be at the Wentworth Club. Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and the rest of Team Europe will be playing the 2025 BMW PGA Championship this week.

While their Team U.S. rivals will be in Napa Valley for the Procore Championship, the world #2 & his teammates will compete in the prestigious $9 million tournament in England. LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm will also join the field this time, making it an exciting contest. Interestingly, Sepp Straka won’t be joining the squad for the event as he will be busy taking care of his wife and their newborn baby.