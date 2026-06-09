‘She Lived Six Months More’: LPGA Legend Shares Tiger Woods’ Kind Gesture That Helped Her Late Friend Battle Cancer

Tiger Woods’ legendary achievements have been dissected for decades, yet his legacy off the course remains increasingly complicated. But while years of scandals and legal troubles, including his recent high-profile DUI arrest, continue to cloud the PGA legend’s legacy, Dottie Pepper’s recent confession hit fans like a breath of fresh air.

“Two years ago, I lost one of my dearest friends from high school,” she said on the Talk Birdie To Me podcast. “Competitive athlete, lawyer; she would call me on the carpet if I was being an idiot. She passed away from a very rare form of cancer. But she took up golf because she loved the fight in Tiger Woods.”

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“I don’t even have Tiger’s number in my phone. I called in a favor through [Ian Baker-Finch], because I knew Tiger meant so much to my friend Kim Galvin. Tiger Woods picked up the phone, and I swear she lived another six months because of that conversation. Those are the special moments. It’s not even on the golf course. It’s those personal moments that mean so much.”

Over the years, Woods has become more relatable and approachable to the media and his peers. The surrounding enigma faded away once fans witnessed passion and drive toward the sport. But everyone really connected with him when he overcame his struggles and won the 2019 Masters Tournament. The final putt, followed by the emotional celebration and the silence from Jim Nantz and his team, created a beautiful moment.

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“Some of my favorite Tiger memories had nothing to do with him winning golf tournaments,” Pepper added. “It was as Tiger as a human being. It was talking about his dogs, or having the sweat running down every crevice in your body. It was the moment the facade started to crack. That’s what I loved about covering Tiger.”

Woods has always given back to society from the very beginning. He and his parents founded the TGR Foundation in November 1996, when he was beginning his career. The 15-time major winner has contributed to learning centers and communities to improve the lives of people throughout his career. His philanthropic efforts are truly worth acknowledging.

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So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Woods called Kim Galvin. Even if Pepper connected via Ian Baker-Finch to get in touch with him, the 50-year-old golf legend knew the impact he would have on Galvin’s life. That was more important than worrying about why Pepper didn’t have her number. This goes to show how much Tiger Woods has grown over the years.