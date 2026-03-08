Shocking Blunder by Scottie Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Leaves Fans in Disbelief

Scottie Scheffler tied the streak of 21 consecutive rounds with a score of 60s in 2025. However, in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he might not have a single round in the 60s across all four days. Simply put, the world #1 is having a horrid time at Bay Hill. And his approach shot on the 14th was a perfect illustration of that.

CANAL+ Golf shared a glimpse of the stroke that landed on a rough surface impossible to hit from. What’s even more shocking is that the ball was nowhere close to the green. In fact, it was on a small island in the middle of a sand trap.

The ball was stuck between very tall grass. Since Scheffler was unable to hit from there, he was forced to take a penalty. So the par-3 hole, which does average above par across four rounds, turned into a five-stroke hole for the world #1.

He shot a double bogey on the hole that brought his score down from 2-under par to even par for the day. That further ruined any shot Scheffler had at getting a score in the 60s in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The fans were understandably surprised by Scheffler’s blunder. And they shared their reactions in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say.

Scottie Scheffler’s poor performance gets a strong reaction from the fans

Scottie Scheffler’s poor miss and the ball being stuck deep in the grass received a lot of reactions. Fans were surprised by how inaccurate the world #1 was.

One of them said, “Crazy shot by Scottie Scheffler at Arnold Palmer Invitational on 14…”

To be honest, this is not the first crazy thing Scheffler has done at Bay Hill this week. He was seen losing his cool on the 18th green after a poor performance in the second round as well. We can only assume that he’s going through a rough phase at the moment. Hopefully, it will pass after some time.

Still in disbelief, someone else said, “Scottie just hit his golf ball into a palm tree on the par 3 14th and it got STUCK in the tree. Has to go back and retee…. Can’t make this up!”

Playing a par-3 hole, Scheffler had to use the iron to cover the 216 yards. Knowing how good he is with irons, the fan was surprised at how poorly the drive was executed. That or how accurate the world #1 was to find the palm tree sitting in the middle of a bunker 216 yards away.

Speaking of palm trees, Kyle Porter wrote, “normal sport.”

He also shared a picture of Scheffler riding back from the bunker to the tee spot to retake his shot. Ironically, Porter is the Founder of Normal Sport, a golf newsletter. So this may be more of a marketing gimmick than a tease towards Scheffler.

After watching him make one mistake after another, one of the fans just questioned, “What in the fuck is Scottie scheffler doing,” while another also tweeted, “What in the world is going on with Scottie Scheffler?!?! #arnoldpalmer #pga.”

He’s playing badly, which fans are not used to seeing. However, just before the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had changed his driver. So that might have affected his form as well.