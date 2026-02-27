‘Shouldn’t Have Come’: Charley Hull Finally Addresses Concerning Health Reports During LPGA Event

Ever since the 2026 season began, Charley Hull has avoided playing consecutive weeks. She has taken a week off between every tournament she has played. Despite that, her trip to Singapore this week was delayed as she faced a bit of a health crisis. And Hull shed some light on the issue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I probably shouldn’t have come here to be honest,” Hull told Golf Channel‘s Tom Abbot as confirmed by Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek. She added, “But I really wanted to play because I would have had four or five weeks off after I’d won, if I didn’t play this week, so I kind of wanted to just come out and play anyway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2026 was important for Hull. It is a part of her regular schedule on the LPGA Tour. Even last season, she started the year with the HGV Tournament of Champions, flew to Singapore for the World Championship, and then took a few weeks off.

Based on her 2025 schedule, her next appearance should be the Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona. Had she missed the HSBC Women’s World Championship, then she wouldn’t have played any events between the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which ended on Valentine’s Day, and the Ford Championship at the end of March 2026. The extended break would have been bad for her form.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she nearly missed it because of her health issues. Hull admitted, “I haven’t felt like a hundred percent this week. I was meant to fly out on I think it was Saturday night, and I couldn’t fly because I was ill. So I flew out on Monday. Monday, so Tuesday, so a quick turnaround. The heat gets to you, but it’s good. I just had some health issues, but I’m feeling a lot better now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Reports revealed that Hull was hospitalized on Saturday due to her illness. She recovered enough to grab a flight on Monday and land on Tuesday. Whether she’s 100% or not is still unclear. But the English pro is delivering on the fairway as if nothing ever happened to her. So that’s a positive sign for her fans.

That said, let’s take a look at her performance in the HSBC Women’s World Championship 2026 so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

How is Charley Hull performing under the weather?

The conditions at the Tanjong Course are quite challenging this time around. Everyone is struggling to perform on the course, including the world #1, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko. So, considering Charley Hull’s condition, her even par 72 on Thursday doesn’t seem that bad. She scored three bogeys and three birdies to draw even for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hull’s performance improved on Friday as he found a better rhythm on the course. She only made one mistake throughout the round, a bogey on the par-4 ninth hole. The Englishwoman scored six birdies to make up for it to end 36 holes at 5-under par. That helped her jump up to T11 on the leaderboard.

Hull is only four strokes away from the top of the leaderboard now. With half the tournament to play, she can certainly chase down Auston Kim for the lead and win the tournament. Coming off a win in the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International a couple of weeks ago, this will be a great time for her to grab another title.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Thitikul and Nelly Korda picking up wins already, the world #3 winning the third event of the season will be an iconic way to kick off the year. Moreover, Hull would also get one step closer to dethroning Korda from the world #2 spot.