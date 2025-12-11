Si Woo Kim Shows Where His Loyalty Lies With Clear Stance on LIV Golf Rumors – Report

It almost seemed certain that Si Woo Kim was leaving for LIV Golf. Reports suggested that Scott O’Neil had offered the South Korean national captaincy of Becko East GC (rebranded from Ironheads GC). He was set to replace Kevin Na and build his own squad. However, the latest headlines suggest that there has been a fallout between both parties.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As tweeted by Flushing It, “It is true that Kim Si-woo, like many Korean players, has been offered a recruitment. However, Kim Si-woo finally expressed his intention to refuse and decided to remain on the PGA Tour.” They have sourced the information from the Korean media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper.

Interestingly, it’s not just Kim’s future that was discussed in the report. Journalist Jihan Kim from Maeil Business Newspaper also released a statement from Sungjae Im.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is quoted as saying, “It is not true at all to go to LIV Golf. We are focusing on preparing for the PGA Tour next season, and there is no change related to our future career path.” He had already mentioned that it was fake news a few hours ago.

Apparently, rumors about both Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im have been invalidated within minutes by Flushing It and the South Korean media outlet. That wouldn’t bode well for Scott O’Neil & LIV Golf, who seemed desperate to add the Asian stars to their ranks. Especially with Brooks Koepka possibly leaving the league next season.