Si Woo Kim Shuts Down All LIV Golf Rumors With 5-Word Cheeky Response

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 12, 2025 | 12:38 PM EST

feature-image

Reuters

feature-image

Reuters

Guess what? Si Woo Kim is not going to be captaining the rebranded Ironheads GC squad. The South Korean pro was rumored to be negotiating terms with LIV Golf for a blockbuster move for 2026. However, reports revealed that there was a fallout between both parties just a few hours ago. And now Kim himself has debunked the rumors with a strong statement.

Sharing a picture on his Instagram of his win in Hawaii a few years ago, Kim wrote, “Okay guys see you in @sonyopenhawaii.” This confirms that instead of jumping ship, the 30-year-old will be sailing to Hawaii for the Sony Open in January 2026.

The last time he won the Sony Open in Hawaii was back in 2023. He would be looking to kickstart the 2026 PGA Tour season with a big win.

