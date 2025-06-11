Sidelined from US Open, Billy Horschel Reveals Comeback Plans After Injury Setbacks

It’s been nearly two months since we last saw Billy Horschel in action. The 38-year-old played the 2025 RBC Heritage that saw him finish at T27. Since then, he has been troubled by an injury that he couldn’t avoid anymore. Early last month, Horschel announced that he would be going under the knife to get an issue with his hip fixed in Colorado. Judging by the timeline, he may have had the procedure done between May 12th and 18th. He has since been recovering, providing regular updates about his health over social media. And the latest update revealed how he wasn’t expecting things to go this way earlier in the year.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t recover soon enough to make it to Oakmont Country Club for the US Open this week. This is the first time he has missed the major since 2020. But as he mentioned it himself on X, he wasn’t planning to skip the major this year. He had already decided on his outfit for his trip to Pennsylvania way before he was hit with an injury. Horschel tweeted, “Earlier this season, the #PoloRalphLauren team invited me in for a first look at the #RLX designs I would have worn to the U.S. Open.”

The attached video showed him talking passionately about the design; “My initial reaction to my looks at the U.S. Open is very Americana. Iconic red, white, and blue colors. Very modern, very youthful. And hopefully, that youthful sense provides a special round of golf.” He seemed excited to don the Ralph Lauren outfit for the 2025 U.S. Open. Unfortunately, we won’t see him wear it at Oakmont this week, which would further justify Skratch Golf’s claims of Horschel being the best-dressed golfer. That was not all that the 8-time PGA Tour champion had to say.

Talking of his probable return, “Looking forward to returning to the course this fall.” This might be troublesome for Keegan Bradley and Co., as it might be a little too late for Horschel to qualify for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. The chances of the 38-year-old making it to represent Team U.S. without much match practice are extremely slim. So this could very well be the end of the discussion for the veteran golfer to be a part of Bradley’s squad.

Billy Horschel’s Ryder Cup dream may have very well ended. But he is still hopeful of what the future holds after he has recovered. He had expressed how he was on the right track to achieve bigger goals in his career shortly.

Billy Horschel opens up about the next chapter in his career

Billy Horschel couldn’t have been hit with an injury at a worse time. The 8-time PGA Tour winner was on the path to rise in the rankings and earn a spot on merit. However, the surgery has derailed his hopes of ever making it to the prestigious event. Speaking about the end of his dream, ” I was really looking forward to trying to make this Ryder Cup team.” This would have been a significant addition to Horschel’s portfolio, as he has not been a part of the Ryder Cup in his 16-year professional career. He did represent Team U.S. in the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the trip to Bethpage was his best shot at qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

Having said that, Horschel is still hopeful of what the future holds for him. Back in 2024, after he finished tied second in the Open Championship, he had expressed how he was looking forward to what he could achieve in the future. He had said, “I did a lot of great things that I can take on to the next few years of majors, and hopefully one of these will be my time to step through the door and hold one of them.”

While this injury and rehab might be a short setback, there is no doubt that Billy Horschel is on the right path to earning big honors and making his first Ryder Cup appearance in the next couple of years.