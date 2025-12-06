Skechers World Champions Cup 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

After Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler faced off in the Ryder Cup, it’s time for the seniors to battle in a similar competition. And they will be taking it up a notch in a three-way battle for national pride. The Skechers World Champions Cup 2025 will test the best from Team U.S.A., Europe, & the International as they fight for the big prize. But what will they win if they do triumph in the event? That’s what we’re here to figure out!

What’s the Prize Money for the Skechers World Champions Cup 2025?

The inaugural World Champions Cup was hosted in 2023. Back then, the tournament didn’t have a main sponsor. But it still boasted an exciting purse of $1.35 million. And it was won by the American side as they dominated on The Concession Golf Club to claim the title. Each of their players bagged an impressive paycheck of $100,000.

Unfortunately, the tournament still couldn’t secure a sponsor in 2024. It was also scrapped due to weather concerns. But in August 2025, Skechers signed a deal with the PGA Tour Champions to become the official host for the World Champions Cup. And just like 2023, they also promised a purse of $1.35 million for this year’s edition of the event.

Just like in 2023, each player from the winning team will receive $100,000. The runner-ups will receive $75,000 each. Players who finish in third place will get $50,000 each.

Unlike the traditional Ryder Cup format, the World Champions Cup is played slightly differently. As it includes three teams, they play six ball and scotch sixsome matches. The singles matches are also played between three players, one from each team. But the basics are the same: the team with the most points wins the event.

That being said, who is playing the 2025 Skechers World Champions Cup?

Battle of the legends for national glory

Jim Furyk will retain his position as Team U.S.’s captain, and so will Darren Clarke as Team Europe’s leader. However, Team International will be led by Mike Weir this time around instead of the 2023 captain, Ernie Els.

Furyk’s deputies are Steve Flesch and Billy Andrade. Ricardo Gonzalez and Charlie Wi will support Weir. Lastly, Clarke will have trusted vice-captains in Soren Kjeldsen and Jesper Parnevik.

Team U.S. consists of Stewart Cink, Jerry Kelly, Justin Leonard, Steve Stricker, and Jason Caron. Team Europe includes Thomas Bjorn, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, and Alex Cejka. Lastly, the International side will have Steven Alker, Angel Cabrera, K.J. Choi, Y.E. Yang, and Mark Hensby.

The tournament is being played at the Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida. They will only play nine-hole matches, and the winner will be determined by December 7, 2025. It will be interesting to see if Team U.S. dominates the Skechers World Champions Cup and retains the title.