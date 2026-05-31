‘Slamming My Club’: Bryson DeChambeau Admits Resorting to Strange Fix as Frustration Piles Up

The LIV Golf Korea 2026 title was within reach for . But he couldn’t get it done, losing the chance to get into the playoffs by a mere 1 stroke. After the event, he revealed what went wrong at the Asiad Country Club. But what ended up standing out more than the “problems” was the way he took to solve those problems. Ways that many might find strange given he tried to implement it mid-competition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I was talking to AI quite a bit last night, going through some different physics principles that make the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there,” Bryson DeChambeau said, explaining what he was doing during a frustrating Saturday. “I was like, ‘What makes that possibly do that?’ and was talking about just grip pressure and tension. I came out here today with just a little bit freer hands, and I felt the club a lot better and could close the club a lot more effectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was slamming the club into the ground, trying to figure out what to do. I was frustrated. Been trying everything in my body. I didn’t actually figure it out on the range. I went back and started talking to Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over. Hands just felt like they were moving forward like this, and I couldn’t get the club to turn over. Even if I tried to stop it here, it still wouldn’t turn over.”

And in a way, that explained the entire week. Because when DeChambeau was on, he looked sharp. When he wasn’t, everything just started to drift away slowly. DeChambeau was nearly flawless on Thursday, where he scored seven birdies and two bogeys to end with a 5-under par. However, he couldn’t keep the momentum up on Friday and Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only three birdies and a bogey, DeChambeau’s second round was far less action-packed. Then on Saturday, he managed four bogeys and three birdies to end with a 1-over 71. His driving accuracy in the third round was only 42.86%. Had he played either of those rounds better, then he may have been able to tie with or surpass Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch. It was that exact Saturday night where he stayed out past dark on the range before turning to Gemini AI in his room to fix his torque physics. But eventually Sunday came and brought things to a head.

Imago 260409 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta depp *** 260409 Bryson DeChambeau of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta depp PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260409PA080

After an excellent drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, DeChambeau hit another amazing approach shot on the green that landed 13 feet from the cup. That was enough for him to secure an easy birdie. He tried to take that momentum onto the 437-yard par-4 12th, but he failed to execute the drive and landed in the rough. From then on, it was a tall mountain to climb. He did have the opportunity to finish on par with a six-and-a-half-foot putt but ended up missing it and finished with a bogey. One that cost him a place in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the event, he revealed what went wrong at the Asiad Country Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were times when it felt amazing and times when it just leaked on me a little bit,” DeChambeau told the reporters. “I had my A game on 11 and pushed it right on 12, and that’s one of those things I’ve been trying to fix all year. More work to be done, but a little push on 18. I gave myself some chances; it just wasn’t my day today.”

“This game is so brutal. Missing two cuts at the majors and you feel like you’re golden going in there, have won a couple events, and are playing well, and this game can kick you when you’re at your highest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a time when grip feel and repetition were enough to stabilize his game. He has also leaned into tools like Sportsbox AI, using data-driven feedback to refine his mechanics. But at Asiad Country Club, even that wasn’t a perfect fix, and it showed in how urgently he searched for answers mid-tournament. Still, the intent remains clear. He has a desire, despite knowing that it is not always possible.

While he has failed to overcome the challenges during the last two majors, it’s good to see him adopt new strategies midway through an event to give himself an edge. Because things haven’t been the best for DeChambeau. He has been subject to constant criticism for missing two straight cuts in majors this year. However, right before the LIV Golf Korea event began, he had clarified that just because of a couple of disappointing results.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, as hard as Bryson DeChambeau is working to improve his performance on the fairway, the direction of his career might change drastically in the coming months. But he remains committed to realigning his focus on a new path.

Bryson DeChambeau knows what he wants, even as uncertainty looms around LIV Golf

LIV Golf’s future remains uncertain. PIF’s exit has seen Scott O’Neil desperately searching for investors to keep the league running. And they are proposing a complete schedule overhaul to attract investments worth about $350 million. But if everything fails, where will Bryson DeChambeau go?

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent podcast with Katie Miller, DeChambeau revealed, “I’m in that weird space right now. I don’t know what to do. Either content creation or professional goals. I don’t know what to do right now.”

His YouTube channel has helped him gain fame and success. Not that he didn’t already get that from professional golf. But the Crushers GC captain has hinted at choosing just content creation and playing the four majors in the past.

However, his overall career goal has always been to inspire the youth. And YouTube is the perfect space where he can pertain to that audience. So if he gets the freedom to create content while still being able to play at the biggest stage in golf every year, then that would be the ideal scenario for Bryson DeChambeau.