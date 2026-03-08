‘Slay’: Lexi Thompson’s Wedding Look Leaves LPGA Stars Speechless

They have finally done it! More than a year ago, Lexi Thompson and Max Provost announced their engagement in the snowy backdrop of Whistler. Canada. That’s how they had kicked off 2025, as a couple on the verge of getting married. More than 15 months later, they have finally had the wedding they had been preparing for ever since Thompson took a step back from full-time professional golf.

Paula Creamer shared glimpses from Thompson’s wedding with a caption, “What a perfect day for a wedding!!! @lexi looked absolutely stunning. You are one lucky man @maxprovo So happy for both of you there is so much love between you two!!”

Only a few days after confirming the wedding date, she finally had the ceremony. The Instagram post also featured a slideshow that showed all the guests and Thompson herself. Creamer and the bridge were posed together beside the pool in an iconic portrait. They also took group photos with other LPGA Tour stars like Megan Khang, Brittany Lincicome, and more.

Speaking of Creamer and Thompson specifically, they have shared the fairway a few times, particularly in the Solheim Cup. Creamer and Thompson have teamed up in the 2013, 2015, and 2017 Solheim Cups to represent Team U.S.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula Creamer (@paulacreamer1)

The pictures got a lot of positive and heartfelt reactions from the fans and her peers alike. Let’s see what everyone said about Thompson, Creamer, & Co.

Lexi Thompson’s wedding pictures received a lot of love from her peers and the fans

Learning that Lexi Thompson has finally gotten married made everyone happy. Some of her peers from the LPGA Tour also expressed their joy to see their friend tie the knot.

Loving Thompson’s wedding dress, Lilia Vu wrote, “Fit slayyyy.”

Specifications of her wedding dress haven’t been made public yet. What we do know is that she picked her dress from Boca Raton Bridal in South Florida, as per a story she shared in March 2025. She had captioned the story, “I said YES to the dress.” So the dress was ready more than a year before Thompson finally used it.

Morgan Pressel just shared her love by commenting, “🩷🩷.”

Both of them share a great friendship and often connect as they live nearby in South Florida. In fact, Pressel was also present during Thompson’s wedding ceremony. But fans might have missed it since all eyes were on the radiant 31-year-old.

Someone said, “Beautiful! Congratulations!”

Everything about the wedding, from the bride and the groom to the guests, the ceremony, the venue, and all that Creamer shared looked beautiful. So the fan could have been talking about anything, and it would apply to all of it.

One of the fans commented, “Lexi honey you look stunning ❤️🔥,” while another said, “Lexi you finally get married Sweetheart? GrandpaB ❤️🦁”

Both of them were just happy to see Thompson looking happy and getting married. There’s no doubt that she looked quite stunning. The entire comment section had the same thing to say. That would make the 31-year-old very happy once she gets the opportunity to go through them.

Apart from that, Annika Sorenstam, Danielle Kang, and a few others also liked the post.