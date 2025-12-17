‘Sorry for Your Loss’: Phil Mickelson Sends Prayers as Golf Reporter Opens Up About Daughter’s Passing

Essentials Inside The Story This article is based on golf reporter, Kyle Porter opening up about a heartbreaking loss he had to endure a decade back. Notably, Phil Mickelson reacted to it. Additionally, the article also shared an article on his website.

10 years ago this week, Kyle Porter and his family suffered a major loss. He and his partner lost their 36-week-old daughter. They have since raised their four beautiful children. But even today, the analyst still recollects that woeful day when they lost Kate. Notably, he shared a tweet expressing the same just a few minutes ago. This made Phil Mickelson emotional as he left his condolences.

After Porter revealed that it has been a decade this week since Kate passed away, Mickelson replied with “I’m so very sorry for your loss. 🙏🙏.”

This is not the first time “Lefty” has gotten involved in such sensitive situations. He was also openly tweeting about the passing of Charlie Kirk. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he has shared a message for Porter & his family as well.

Speaking of their professional dynamic, Mickelson and Porter have exchanged quite a few blows in the past. Most famously, they had a steamed debate in October 2023 regarding major golf organizations’ favoring the PGA Tour instead of remaining neutral.

However, they still share mutual respect towards each other. Porter understands that Mickelson is a legend of the game and acknowledges his knowledge and expertise. Mickelson, on the other hand, recognizes that analysts’ views on the sport are often accurate and also acknowledges them at times.

One such instance occurred after the 2025 Ryder Cup when Porter suggested that Team U.S. should think outside the box when looking for a captain. Mickelson agreed and advised the PGA of America to get a captain from another sport that is primarily played in a team format.

Coming back to Kyle Porter’s daughter, Kate, who passed away a decade ago, the analyst shared how he was completely heartbroken back then.

Phil Mickelson & everyone else learn what Kyle Porter went through 10 years ago

Along with his tweet, Kyle Porter had also attached a link that led to his website. He has posted an article there, describing everything that happened a decade ago when he & his wife lost their daughter, Kate Noelle.

It happened in December 2015; he, his wife, Jen, and their four kids were expecting to bring home Kate. He mentions how, back then, he was a very different person. He was still a boy back then. “And then after that week, I was not. I guess the best way I can describe this is that I care more now about things that matter than I did before. You can call that maturity or whatever you want to call it, and maybe it happens over time regardless.”

Porter started seeing things in a different light after that week. It took him 10 years to find the courage to pen down the article. And after a decade, he perceives the change to be good. However, he expressed how he is still haunted by that unfortunate day in his life.