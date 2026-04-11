Source Confirms Painful Reason Behind Robert MacIntyre’s Unruly Behavior at the Masters

Robert MacIntyre’s exit from the 2026 Masters Tournament was quite unexpected. Especially after he had come off three top-4 performances earlier this season. But the Scottish pro struggled at Augusta National on Thursday. Frustrated with his poor performance, he made an offensive gesture on the 15th hole.

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After his approach shot on the par-5 hole ended up in the water, MacIntyre showed the finger in the general direction of the ball. But it wasn’t just the quadruple bogey that troubled him in the first round. As per The Scotsman, he was also suffering from a neck injury. That made the situation even more frustrating.

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Apparently, the two-time PGA Tour winner had injured himself while preparing for the first major of the season. And it all happened when he was working out in the gym.

MacIntyre showed signs of struggle throughout the week. He skipped the practice round on Tuesday due to the injury. Eventually, the 29-year-old also withdrew from the Par-3 Conest on Wednesday.

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While paired with Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland for the first two rounds, he was still driving well at Augusta National. But the neck injury was always on his mind as he tried to protect himself from further damage throughout Thursday. Perhaps the divided focus might be the reason behind his horrid performance in the first round.

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He shot an 8-over 80 to kick off the major. The quadruple bogey on the par-5 15th hole played a huge role in it. He had also scored a double bogey on the 9th hole. At the other end, he could only manage one birdie to bring his score under control. In the end, he was too embarrassed by his performance, the offensive gesture, and the early exit to even give an interview to the media. The course management has also confirmed taking disciplinary actions against him.

Imago 260409 Robert MacIntyre of Scotland during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260409 Robert MacIntyre of Scotland during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260409PA193

While injuries may have been the primary reason behind his exit this year, he has never really found his groove at Augusta National.

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Robert MacIntyre’s struggles in the Masters Tournament

This was Robert MacIntyre’s fourth appearance in the Masters Tournament. He hasn’t been able to consistently qualify for the major in the past. He made his first couple of visits to Augusta National in 2021 and 2022. It took him three years before he returned to the major event last year.

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On his return to the iconic course last year, MacIntyre struggled to perform well. He was able to tackle the challenge in 2021 and 2022, finishing T12 and T23, respectively. However, with a 6-over par, he missed the cut in the tournament in 2025.

So while he may have been injured this year, his poor performance can’t completely be blamed on his health condition. Because this was his second consecutive missed cut in the Masters Tournament.